La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Receives European Commission Approval for GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II)





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq:LJPC), a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies.



"We are pleased with the European Commission's approval of GIAPREZA and look forward to bringing this new treatment option to the many critically ill European patients suffering from septic or other distributive shock," said George F. Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla. "We are appreciative of the patients, families and dedicated critical care teams who made the development of GIAPREZA possible."

The EC's approval is based on data from the ATHOS-3 (Angiotensin II for the Treatment of High-Output Shock) Phase 3 study, which established the safety and efficacy of GIAPREZA in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The EC's decision is applicable to the 28 European Union member countries. Approval will also be recognized in Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

About GIAPREZA

In December 2017, GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA mimics the body's endogenous regulatory peptide that is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system to increase blood pressure. U.S. prescribing information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. GIAPREZA is marketed by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

None

Warnings and Precautions

There is a potential for venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events in patients who receive GIAPREZA. Use concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that were reported in greater than 10% of GIAPREZA-treated patients were thromboembolic events.

Drug Interactions

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may increase response to GIAPREZA. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) may reduce response to GIAPREZA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II), formerly known as LJPC-501, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2017 as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) in August 2019 for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. LJPC-0118 (artesunate) is La Jolla's investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. LJPC‑401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product, is being developed for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome and polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to the regulatory approval of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) in Europe and to the anticipated timing for commercial availability of the product in Europe. These statements are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. La Jolla cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in greater detail in La Jolla's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: commercialization plans for GIAPREZA, including the timing for commercial launch of GIAPREZA in Europe; the scope of the GIAPREZA product label(s) and potential market sizes, as well as the broader commercial opportunity for GIAPREZA and our product candidates; risks relating to the scope of the GIAPREZA product label(s); the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission (EC) and other regulatory authorities; the expected duration over which La Jolla's cash balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are presented as of the date of this press release, and La Jolla expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward‑looking statements to reflect the outcome of subsequent events.

