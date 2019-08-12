Quantcast

L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 12:00:00 PM EDT


COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE:LB) second quarter 2019 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 21, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What: L Brands Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
   
When:  9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
   
Where:

 www.LB.com
   
How: Log on to www.LB.com or call:
   
  Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 363-4673 (Conference ID 4969364)

Domestic Replay Number: (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID 4969364)



International Dial-In Number: (973) 200-3978 (Conference ID 4969364)

International Replay Number: (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 4969364)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide. The company's products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com.

For further information please contact:

Tammy Roberts Myers

L Brands Communications

(614) 415-7072

Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston

L Brands Investor Relations

(614) 415-6704

InvestorRelations@LB.com

Source: L Brands, Inc.

