KYNC Subsidiary Launching New Artificial Intelligence Blockchain Technology, Expects Revenues to Exceed $5 Million in 12 Months





NEW YORK, NY, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC:KYNC) Board of Directors announced today that Mr. Clement "CJ" Scantlebury, President of Setup Globe, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of KYNC, is assisting KYNC to implement the organization's first vision for full-service Information Technology line of business, focusing primarily in new custom developed, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhanced software products, and blockchain-based technology products. Mr. Scantlebury brings over 19 years of IT management experience at fortune 50 will be leading this new line of business. This new line of information technology business will increase KYNC group revenues to surpass 5 million USD over the next 12 months.

Additionally, the board of directors of Setup Globe, LLC announces the appointment of Mrs. Sushma Prabhakar as the new President of Setup Globe, LLC. Mrs. Prabhakar holds a master's degree in human resource management from the University of Leeds, UK and brings with her over 10 years of Human Resource, recruiting, and staffing management experience. Mrs. Prabhakar focus will be to continue the growth trends of Setup Globe's Recruiting and Staffing business lines, focusing on the growth of Setup Globe's recently launched business acceleration program which has an emphasis on women and minority-owned businesses.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC:KYNC) is a holding company of diverse companies with a focus in sustainable agriculture, nutraceuticals, and alternative energy. KYN Capital Group, Inc. also offers technical services geared for protection in corporate computing and security applications for cloud http://kyncapitalgroup.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. KYN Capital disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

