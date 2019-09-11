Kutcho Copper Recovers up to 92.3% Copper and 84.2% Zinc in Metallurgical Locked Cycle Test Results, improving on Pre-feasibility Results





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV:KC) (OTC:KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of ongoing metallurgical testing on its 100% owned Kutcho Project in British Columbia, Canada. This test program is part of the work completed or underway that is designed to support completion of a Feasibility Study for the Kutcho Project.



The results were produced from recent Locked Cycle Tests completed on composites representing a range of proposed process plant feed material characteristics found within the Main Lens of the Kutcho Project, including sulphur content, copper grade and copper mineralogy. The 2019 Kutcho Composite "A" compares favourably with the updated 2018 Measured and Indicated resource in terms of both precious and base metal grades and total sulphur (pyrite content) which more closely approximates the known average sulphur content and respective metallurgical response. Composite "B" represents complex material containing higher sulphur content (as pyrite) compared to the updated resource model. Material tested is originated from the 2018 infill drill program from the Main lens and represent the current bounds of understanding for the Kutcho Project.

The recoveries of copper and zinc to their respective concentrates have improved significantly over the 2017 Pre-feasibility (PFS) Life of Mine (LOM) results including improved zinc concentrate grades and the rejection of zinc from the copper concentrate, as shown in the tables below. Silver performance was also significantly improved. Selected copper and zinc concentrates produced from the 2019 cycle tests were analysed for minor trace metallic elements and were found to be free of impurities which would typically attract smelter penalties.

2019 Locked Cycle Test Results Main Lens Composite A Product Weight Grade Recovery (%) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (%) Ag (%) Cu concentrate 7.5 26.6 4.7 2.8 347 92.3 9.7 36 71 Zn concentrate 5.1 0.9 59.7 2.1 84.2 Feed (Composite A) 100 2.2 3.6 0.6 37 100 100 100 100 Main Lens Composite B Product Weight Grade Recovery (%) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (%) Ag (%) Cu concentrate 5.5 27.1 6.0 2.1 306 82.6 17.4 32 49 Zn concentrate 2.0 0.9 58.6 1.0 63.2 Feed (Composite B) 100 1.8 1.9 0.4 34 100 100 100 100 2017 PFS LOM Metallurgical Parameters (for comparison) Product Weight Grade Recovery (%) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (%) Ag (%) Cu concentrate 6.2 27.6 7.3 2.5 269 84.7 14.0 41 48 Zn concentrate 4.4 1.2 55.1 2.6 75.7 Feed 100 2.0 3.2 0.4 35 100 100 100 100

"We are extremely pleased with the progress and results of the recently completed metallurgical test program. We have undertaken comprehensive work investigating multiple avenues to improve copper recoveries, concentrate quality, and advance our mineralogical understanding of the deposit. This comprehensive knowledge and data will feed directly into the Feasibility Study." said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper.

The flowsheet utilized in the 2019 bench scale test work recently completed at Base Metallurgical Laboratories in Kamloops, BC (BaseMet) has also simplified the processing scheme in that a single stage of flotation cleaning has been used in the copper circuit and only two stages of flotation cleaning were required in the zinc circuit. A thorough review of the historical Kutcho metallurgical test work was undertaken as part of this program. The batch test work leading up to the cycle testing utilized several procedures found to be successful in the past work and a number of new procedures were also incorporated in this year's work. The primary grind size used in the test work program based on the recent comminution and mineralogical data is a target of 75 microns K80, which was achieved in the test work. Regrinding was utilized in both the copper and zinc circuits with the copper cleaning circuit regrind being approximately 15 microns K80 and the zinc cleaning circuit regrind being approximately 20 microns K80. These target parameters were identified in the mineralogical assessments conducted on the feed samples and the test work results confirmed those findings. The total mass of material which will be subject to finer grinding is less than 20% of the anticipated mill feed.

The 2019 metallurgical program at BaseMet is ongoing, with variability composites selected to provide better definition to metallurgical drivers which will enhance the link between the prediction of metallurgical performance and mine planning in the Feasibility Study. In preparation for this work, a comprehensive mineralogical study is under way to determine the variability of abundance of the copper sulfide minerals, principally chalcopyrite and bornite, as well as the major sulfide, pyrite. The zinc carrier is predominantly sphalerite.

Qualified Person

Tom Shouldice, Chief Executive Officer of Base Metallurgical Laboratories is a professional metallurgical engineer with over 20 years of experience in mineral processing. His relevant experience includes plant operations, project management, engineering and all aspects of metallurgical testing. Tom specializes in flotation and mineralogical interpretation in relation to metallurgical response. Mr. Shouldice is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved this press release.

Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc. P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Kutluoglu is the Company's Vice President, Exploration & Development.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

