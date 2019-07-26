Kure Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Results





TORONTO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kure Technologies, Inc. ("Kure" or the "Company") (NEX: KUR.H), today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2019.



Kure recorded a loss from operations of $30,000 or $0.002 per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended May 31, 2019, compared to $114,000 or $0.007 per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

For further information on the financial results of Kure, please review the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018, available on www.sedar.com.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H". More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

The corporate information contained in this release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Kure that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by Kure at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by Kure that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

Neither the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For additional information, please contact:

Jacqueline Logan

(905) 660-8100





