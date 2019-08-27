Kura Sushi Opens New Restaurant in Garden Grove, CA





IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (Nasdaq:KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, opened its 23rd location today in Garden Grove, CA.



Located at 13826 Brookhurst Street, the 6,800 square foot restaurant has seating for 244 guests and employs approximately 80 team members. The Garden Grove location features Kura's new design concept, which includes contemporary fixtures and reflects an enhanced Japanese influence.

"We are thrilled to continue building a loyal following in Orange County," said Hajime "Jimmy" Uba, President and CEO of Kura Sushi USA. "We opened our first Kura restaurant 10 years ago in Irvine. This location marks our 6th new opening in fiscal 2019 and our 23rd restaurant nationwide. We expect to continue expanding our footprint throughout the U.S. and have plans to open 6-7 new locations in fiscal 2020."

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 23 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japanese based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurausa.com.

Forward Looking Statements



Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release or otherwise made by our management in connection with the subject matter of this press release are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors. This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "intend" and similar expressions. Management's expectations and assumptions regarding future results are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and open new restaurants that are profitable; our ability to expand in existing and new markets; our projected growth in the number of our restaurants; macroeconomic conditions and other economic factors; our ability to compete with many other restaurants; our reliance on vendors, suppliers and distributors, including our parent company Kura Sushi, Inc.; concerns regarding food safety and foodborne illness; changes in consumer preferences and the level of acceptance of our restaurant concept in new markets; minimum wage increases and mandated employee benefits that could cause a significant increase in our labor costs; the failure of our automated equipment or information technology systems or the breach of our network security; the loss of key members of our management team; the impact of governmental laws and regulations; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are only current as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Christine Greany

858.523.1732

christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Kura Sushi USA