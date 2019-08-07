Kura Oncology to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT. The conference will be held August 13-14, 2019 in New York City.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura's website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura's pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura's lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which Kura has initiated a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura's pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, which has been cleared to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company's website at www.kuraoncology.com.
