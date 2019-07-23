Quantcast

See headlines for KULR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    KULR Technology Group To Attend Canaccord Genuity Investor Conferences In August 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 08:31:00 AM EDT


    CAMPBELL, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, will attend the Canaccord Genuity "Future of Transport" Conference, as well as the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 6-7, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

    KULR Technology Group management is scheduled to participate in a panel presentation at the Canaccord Genuity "Future of Transport" Conference and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference as follows:

    Canaccord Genuity Future of Transport Conference

    Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

    Panel Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

    Panel Title: Electrons to Hydrogen - Our New Sources and Storage of Energy

    Location: InterContinental Hotel - Track 1 (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

    Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord36

    39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

    Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

    Location: InterContinental Hotel (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

    Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

    About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

    KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

    Media Contact: 

    Derek Newton

    Head, Media Relations

    (786) 499-8998 

    derek.newton@kulrtechnology.com

    Investor Relations: 

    Greg Falesnik

    Managing Director

    MZ Group - MZ North America

    (949) 385-6449 

    greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

    www.mzgroup.us

    Source: KULR Technology Group, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: KULR




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8204.14
    57.65  ▲  0.71%
    DJIA 27171.90
    17.70  ▲  0.07%
    S&P 500 2985.03
    8.42  ▲  0.28%
    Data as of Jul 22, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar