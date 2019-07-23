KULR Technology Group To Attend Canaccord Genuity Investor Conferences In August 2019





CAMPBELL, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, will attend the Canaccord Genuity "Future of Transport" Conference, as well as the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 6-7, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.



KULR Technology Group management is scheduled to participate in a panel presentation at the Canaccord Genuity "Future of Transport" Conference and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference as follows:

Canaccord Genuity Future of Transport Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Panel Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Panel Title: Electrons to Hydrogen - Our New Sources and Storage of Energy

Location: InterContinental Hotel - Track 1 (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord36

39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Location: InterContinental Hotel (510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

Media Contact:

Derek Newton

Head, Media Relations

(786) 499-8998

derek.newton@kulrtechnology.com

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Source: KULR Technology Group, Inc.