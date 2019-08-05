KULR Technology Announces Launch of Safety-Driven Lithium-Ion Battery Design Solution Package



Company to Apply Battery Safety Technologies to Lithium-Ion Battery Design

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies for electronics and batteries, today announced the launch of its Safety-Driven Lithium-Ion Battery Design Solution Package.



KULR's new Battery Design Solution Package incorporates its HYDRA TRS and LYRA ISC Trigger Cell technologies into a design and testing methodology on which KULR has been working with NASA Johnson Space Center. It is focused on improving battery safety—from electric vehicles to consumer products to transportation logistics — by managing thermal runaway of lithium-ion batteries during application, storage and shipping. The Company has refined its design solution and services expertise through its extensive work with industry leading customers in the automotive, medical equipment and aerospace industries.

Key Features and Advantages of KULR-Designed Lithium-Ion Batteries:

Statistical analysis of cell-level fractional thermal runaway calorimetry (FTRC) results

Baseline battery testing utilizing an internal short circuit (ISC) cell

General testing procedure for new battery pack designs

Recommendations regarding cell venting and flame arrestors

Recommendations regarding thermal propagation

Mitigating the potential of thermal runaway from propagating from module to module

Safer shipment of cells, battery packs and modules

The Company's proprietary carbon fiber thermal management technologies that make electronics and battery systems cooler, lighter and safer can be seen in numerous aerospace projects, including the International Space Station, the Mars Rover and several other classified technologies.

"Our broad spectrum of industry experience will give our customers the most comprehensive lithium-ion safety and thermal management design solutions available today," said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group. "This total solutions package provides another path to transition our proprietary technologies into mass market commercialization across a diverse array of markets including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and transportation logistics. We look forward to continued execution in bringing our technologies to market and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

To see how KULR can help your firm design and test a battery for your application, contact sales@kulrtechnology.com for a consultation and a copy of the Company's technical white paper.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

