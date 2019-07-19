KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Cash Dividend





SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCBB:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2019.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $907,000, or $0.82 per diluted share compared to net income of $887,000, or $0.71 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported $1.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share compared to $1.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $3.2 million as compared to $3.1 million for the comparable period in 2018. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $860,000, compared to $882,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2018. Noninterest expense remained constant at $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the comparable period in 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income was $6.3 million, compared to $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Noninterest income remained constant at $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. Noninterest expense remained constant at $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets decreased $3.3 million, to $396.9 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $400.2 million at December 31, 2018. Net loan balances increased by $8.3 million, to $303.9 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company's investment securities totaled $65.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $9.8 million to $320.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $330.4 million at December 31, 2018. The primary reduction in deposits was the result of a reduction of $6.3 million in brokered deposits. Total stockholders' equity increased from $22.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $25.0 million at June 30, 2019, a 12.95% increase .



Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.3 million nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019, representing less than 0.50% of the Company's total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2019. The Company recorded a provision for loan loss of $25,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to no provision for the same period in 2018. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019 totaled $4.0 million, or 1.31% of loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "This quarter continues our efforts to balance growth and profits in line with building a strong community bank. The increase in the per share earnings for the six months ending June 30, 2019 was $0.25 greater than the same period in 2018. Building a solid foundation should prepare KS Bancorp for both the opportunities and challenges of the future. Community banks with a long term focus are important for shareholders, customers, and all related stakeholders."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share for stockholders of record as of July 19, 2019, with payment to be made on July 31, 2019.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 14.15%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.89%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.89%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.89% at June 30, 2019. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina plus a mortgage servicing location in Greenville, NC. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

﻿Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith

President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2019 December 31, (unaudited) 2018* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 9,040 $ 21,220 Noninterest-earning 2,402 2,184 Time Deposit 100 100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 65,711 66,004 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,763 1,696 Loans 307,912 299,640 Less allowance for loan losses (4,041 ) (4,010 ) Net loans 303,871 295,630 Accrued interest receivable 1,260 1,212 Property and equipment, net 7,816 7,324 Other assets 4,967 4,888 Total assets $ 396,930 $ 400,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 320,591 $ 330,423 Short-term borrowings - 7 Long-term borrowings 47,248 44,248 Accrued interest payable 423 380 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,678 3,075 Total liabilities 371,940 378,133 Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 1,360 1,360 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 23,575 22,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 55 (1,261 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,990 22,125 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 396,930 $ 400,258 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 3,978 $ 3,662 $ 7,839 $ 7,193 Investment securities Taxable 353 296 719 601 Tax-exempt 32 38 54 74 Dividends 24 22 51 43 Interest-bearing deposits 36 18 109 35 Total interest and dividend income 4,423 4,036 8,772 7,946 Interest expense: Deposits 763 474 1,527 921 Borrowings 424 422 873 818 Total interest expense 1,187 896 2,400 1,739 Net interest income 3,236 3,140 6,372 6,207 Provision for loan losses 25 - 25 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,211 3,140 6,347 6,207 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 370 347 705 689 Fees from presold mortgages 41 63 93 113 Other income 449 472 763 758 Total noninterest income 860 882 1,561 1,560 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,786 1,773 3,490 3,489 Occupancy and equipment 317 298 626 617 Data processing & outside service fees 225 205 448 411 Advertising 35 19 74 44 Net foreclosed real estate - (1 ) - (1 ) Other 549 599 1,072 1,110 Total noninterest expenses 2,912 2,893 5,710 5,670 Income before income taxes 1,159 1,129 2,198 2,097 Income tax 252 242 471 446 Net income $ 907 $ 887 $ 1,727 $ 1,651 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 1.56 $ 1.31

