Krystal Biotech, Inc. Added to the Russell 2000 Index





PITTSBURGH, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., ("Krystal") (NASDAQ:KRYS), a gene therapy company developing medicines to treat skin diseases, today announces that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the stock market close on June 28, 2019 following Russell's annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes.



The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index.

The Russell US Indexes are designed to reflect the ever-changing U.S. equity market, and the annual reconstitution process is critical to maintaining accurate representation. The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies, which represents approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

Russell US Indexes are the leading US equity benchmarks for institutional investors. This broad range of US indexes allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific size, investment style and other market characteristics. All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000® Index, which includes the well-known large cap Russell 1000® Index and small cap Russell 2000® Index. The Russell US Indexes are designed as the building blocks of a broad range of financial products, such as index tracking funds, derivatives and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as well as being performance benchmarks. The reconstitution process, which occurs annually, is designed to capture and reflect market shifts that have occurred in the past year to ensure investors continue to have the most accurate US equity market benchmarks. For more information, please visit: http://www.ftserussell.com/index-series/index-spotlights/us-equity-indexes.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of KB103 to treat the underlying causes of DEB, the timetable for bringing GMP manufacturing in-house and the potential for rapid development of the company's clinical programs. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Krystal's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Krystal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.







