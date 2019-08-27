KRAVE Brand is Back! Salt Nic Disposable Vape Pods Coming Soon





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB), a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD), announces the upcoming re-launch of its most popular e-cigarettes brand, KRAVE, an exceptional tasting, high quality alternative to cigarettes.



"Our KRAVE Brand was once one of the Top 3 recognized brands of electronic cigarettes and had distribution in convenience, gas and drug stores nationwide. Our disposable vaporizers will fill a market void for the adult smoker who doesn't want to deal with buttons, cables and chargers but still have a premium vape experience," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. "A smooth draw and great taste all packaged in a trendy pod style vaporizer is a winning combination."



The sleek and sporty design of the KRAVE e-cigarettes will be attractive to both men and women adult smokers, and the complex flavors allow KRAVE salt nicotine e-cigarettes to gain the attention of even the most sophisticated pallet. The initial launch will include an ultra-convenient disposable pod unit for the "on-the-go" crowd. KRAVE brand disposable pod vaporizers will retail at $7.95.



"Aside from being an amazing brand name, KRAVE had some of the best distribution compared to the largest brands in electronic cigarettes. With the recent boom in pod like vapor devices, our team believes it is the perfect time to re-launch the Brand. The new KRAVE will have superior styling, performance, and flavor and our team is very optimistic on reintroducing K to our distributors and convenience customers," said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands.



About KRAVE:

KRAVE Brand Vaporizers and Cig-a-likes are a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability and affordability when it comes to nicotine vaporizers. please visit the company on the web at http://www.Kraveit.com/

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.VPRBrands.com.



Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



Source: VPR Brands LP