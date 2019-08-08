Kratos Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from PSN for Unified Monitoring Solution for Region's First Very High Throughput Satellite



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was selected by the PSN Consortium, led by Indonesian satellite operator Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN) to deliver a unified ground station monitoring solution to support the first Very High-Throughput Satellite (VHTS) in the region.



PSN will deploy and operate the highest broadband satellite in Asia on behalf of Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to bring Internet access to unreached parts of the nation's islands. The VHTS is expected to launch in 2022 and will carry more than 150 gigabits per second over the entire Indonesian territory to connect thousands of schools, hospitals and public buildings across the Indonesian archipelago.

"This Very High-Throughput Satellite is the most powerful in the Asian region and will help us deliver internet access to millions of Indonesians that have been previously unreachable. In this effort it is critical for us to deliver the highest quality of service to these users. Monitoring and management of the ground station is vital to our operations, so we chose Kratos as a partner because of their broad set of integrated products and proven performance," explains Adi Rahman Adiwoso, CEO of PSN.

To help PSN assure the highest level of Quality of Service (QoS) for customers and to track Service Level Agreements (SLAs), Kratos is providing a unified management platform in the Network Operations Center (NOC) that will display trends, analytics and key performance indicators across the ground station to help reduce costs and optimize operations. Unlike traditional siloed approaches, the platform will collect and consolidate metrics from its RF, network management and VSAT monitoring modules to enable correlation and analysis of the data providing PSN operators with a much more holistic view of service health and to track SLA compliance.

"The operation of a Very High Throughput Satellite changes the dynamics and complexity on the ground. We look forward to working with PSN to support more customers, more capacity and more dynamic usage by enabling PSN's operators to automate, scale and analyze operations with our end-to-end management platform," explains Phil Carrai, President of Kratos' Space, Training and Cybersecurity Division.

The Kratos Management Platform will be deployed in the NOC to centrally manage ground station operations. Across the ground station 11 gateways and 105 spot beams will be monitored for signal quality. Optimal network performance will be ensured by monitoring all the RF, IP and VSAT equipment within the gateways and remote sites. All the monitoring metrics will feed into an analytics engine to enable PSN to analyze performance and SLA trends and improve efficiencies over time.

About PSN

PSN is the first private satellite company and one of 5 satellite operators in Indonesia. PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN) focuses on the telecommunications and satellite-based information business sector and provides various telecommunications and multimedia solutions. Consortium PSN formed Satelit Nusantara Tiga (SNT) to be the operating company to carry on the project. The shareholders of SNT are PSN, PT Pintar Nusantara Sejahtera (Pintar), PT Nusantara Satelit Sejahtera, and PT Dian Semesta Sentosa. PSN and Pintar are the majority shareholders of SNT and both will maintain majority ownership in the operating company throughout the project lifetime.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

