Kraken Reports Q2 2019 Results and Reiterates $15M Revenue Guidance and Profitability for Fiscal 2019

Forward Looking Guidance

Kraken expects a very strong second half in 2019 and to achieve our previously announced revenue and net income objectives. This is based on a significant increase in battery shipments as well shipments of our sensor and system products that started in early Q3. Additional shipments of these products are expected to occur between now and year end. In addition to entering 2019 with a strong order backlog, Kraken has signed commercial contracts and funding contribution agreements of approximately $12 million year-to-date. While Kraken is considered an early stage company and quarterly results can be variable, our guidance for the fiscal year remains unchanged. Given that our year-to-date and deferred revenues are over $9 million (and we have made additional contract announcements since quarter end), we expect to generate 2019 revenues of at least $15 million. As we have stated in numerous previous announcements, the schedule and scope of our contract awards remain variable and impact the timing of revenue bookings. It should be noted that the positive financial impact of our Ocean Supercluster project announced earlier this year is not included in our 2019 guidance. We are currently finalizing formal contracts with the Ocean Supercluster governing body, federal government agencies and industry stakeholders. We expect that these contracts to be finalized by the end of Q3.

Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.7 million in Q2 2018; year-to-date revenue of $2.7 million as compared to $3.7 million in the year to date period in 2018.

EBITDA loss of $1.4 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to positive EBITDA of $0.8 million in Q2, 2018. For the 6-month year-to-date period, EBITDA loss was $1.7 million as compared to an EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in the year ago period.

For the quarter, net loss was $2.0 million, versus net income of $0.6 million in Q2, 2018.

Deferred revenue at June 30, 2019 was $6.5 million.

Quarter end cash balance of $5.4 million, up slightly from $4.9 million at the end of 2018.

Quarter end total assets of $20.1 million compared to $14.0 million at the end of 2018.

Kraken has $1.6 million in previously awarded funding to draw upon from government agencies. This amount is not recorded in our financial statements until the cash is received and as such is an off-balance sheet asset at the end of Q2, 2019.

CEO Comments

"Our first half has laid the foundation for significant revenue growth in 2019 and beyond. During Q2, we moved into new manufacturing facilities in both Newfoundland and Nova Scotia; and continued to add technical and production resources at Kraken Power in Germany. We have made investments in product development, manufacturing capacity and sales channel expansion. The quarter ended with a major announcement for our $20 million OceanVision™ project as part of Canada's Ocean Supercluster," said Kraken CEO Karl Kenny. "We expect subsea battery shipments to our commercial and military customers to continue to ramp. In our sensor and systems business, we are working towards closing new contracts and are nearing the final decision stages of several large military contract pursuits. Our pipeline remains robust and we are excited that our industry growth trends remain favourable. We see a significant revenue opportunity in front of us as our new technologies and products get introduced and adopted in both military and commercial markets."

Q2 Highlights

$1.7 million of purchase orders from Ocean Infinity for AquaPix® SAS sensors and support.

$1 million financial contribution from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador under the Innovation and Business Development Funding program. The funding is being used for the initial phase of the Ocean Supercluster OceanVision™ project.

Kraken delivered on a contract that was awarded in Q1: $0.6 million contract for a military subsea battery solution.

Kraken moved into a new 19,000 square foot facility in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and a 4,000 square foot assembly facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Announced that long-standing customer, ECA Group, was part of the winning consortium for the Belgium and Netherland navy mine hunting program. ECA Group's share of the contract is valued at approximately €450 million. Kraken executives met with ECA in France in late July. If Kraken is successful in contract execution with ECA and all contract options are exercised, Kraken's portion of the program is estimated at over C$30 million.

Conditional approval by the Ocean Supercluster of a $5.9 million contribution towards Kraken's $20 million OceanVision™ project. We expect to finalize project contracting by the end of Q3 with the balance of funding from other federal and provincial government agencies, existing project participants and industry stakeholders to be committed for the duration of the three-year effort. We plan to formally commence the OceanVision™ project in late Q3 /early Q4 by collecting several hundred square kilometers of ultra high-resolution seabed data from the Grand Banks and Atlantic Ocean.

Events Subsequent to Q2 Quarter End

Awarded $1.8 million of project funding from Husky Energy and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for the development of a mooring chain inspection sensor based on the Company's SeaVision® 3D laser scanner.

Awarded $0.5 million contract from Geomar for SeaVision® 3D laser scanners.

Renewed our Royal Bank of Canada credit facilities increasing our revolving demand facility from $0.25 million to $1 million. This facility remains undrawn.

Completed a highly successful demonstration of Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar and laser scanning technologies with Thayer Mahan and the United States National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration onboard Okeanos Explorer . To learn more visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNO4rNNrMbw&t=36s and https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/technology/development-partnerships/ex1904/welcome.html

. To learn more visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNO4rNNrMbw&t=36s and https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/technology/development-partnerships/ex1904/welcome.html Named to the MTR 100, an industry listing of the top 100 marine technology companies.

