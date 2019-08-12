Kraken Awarded $0.5M Contract for SeaVision® Sensors





ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V:PNG) (OTCQB:KRKNF) ("Kraken" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, its wholly owned German subsidiary, Kraken Robotik GmbH, has been awarded a contract to deliver 3,000 meter rated SeaVision® laser scanning sensors to the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany. GEOMAR is a leading global institute for marine research with approximately 1,000 employees.



Contract Details

The contract value is approximately $0.5 million with delivery expected during Q1, 2020. Under this contract, Kraken will deliver a twin pod SeaVision® 3D laser scanner as well as three SeaVision® profilers (each consisting of a Kraken SmartCam™ and separate laser). The sensor suite will be flexibly deployed on a variety of GEOMAR infrastructure to enable quantitative seafloor surveys.

Kraken CEO Comments

Karl Kenny, Kraken's President & CEO, said, "Kraken continues to gain market traction with its new SeaVision® 3D laser scanner. We look forward to providing this 3,000 meter rated solution to GEOMAR, building off of recent success in trials with NOAA and a contract award with Husky Energy. SeaVision® will also be a key technology component in our OceanVision project under the Ocean Supercluster. As an asset inspection tool, it offers significant potential to reduce overall operational risk and costs to a variety of industry stakeholders, including oil and gas, offshore wind, ocean exploration, or the military."

