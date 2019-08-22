Quantcast

Kornit Digital to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today announced that Ronen Samuel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Avidan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:15am ET in New York, NY.

Mr. Samuel and Mr. Avidan will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 4 and 5, 2019. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your Citi sales representative. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at ir.kornit.com in the "Events & Presentations" section. Interested parties unable to listen to the live webcast can access an archived version of the webcast on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Kornit                                                                                              

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

