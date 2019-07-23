Kornit Digital Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results





ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel , July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the market closes.



The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET, or 0:00 a.m.Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-866-548-4713 or +1-323-794-2093. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 80 921 2883. The confirmation code is 1428116.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 1428116. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit's Investor Relations website.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

