Kopin to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Kopin management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.kopin.com/investor-overview/.  

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin Corporation 

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959 

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer 

Richard_Sneider@kopin.com 

or 

Market Street Partners 

Joann Horne, 415-445-3233 

JHorne@marketstreetpartners.com

Source: Kopin Corporation

