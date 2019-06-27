Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with H & M Wagner & Sons Foodservice

Company's second quarter revenue approaching $600,000

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with H & M Wagner & Sons Foodservice. H & M Wagner & Sons Foodservice is a family owned Broadline Foodservice distributor for over 58 years. Located in the heart of Glen Burnie, Maryland, their Customer Centric attitude gives them a unique bond to build lasting relationships with their customers and employees in the Mid-Atlantic region.

KONA GOLD US States with Distribution





As the leader in Foodservice beverage, offering bag-in-box, Passion Bay Daiquiris, Soda & Juice, Slush Puppie and 7202 Coffee & Tea, H & M Wagner & Sons Foodservice prides themselves on providing their customers with the services they need to succeed. They offer nationally recognized brands to locally sourced products and stock over 10,000+ items in their warehouse and continue to grow.



H & M Wagner & Sons Foodservice's mission is to diligently serve to maximize customer relations. They offer quality products at competitive prices with service that makes everyone feel like a member of their family.



"I am delighted to announce our newest distributor partnership with Wagner & Sons Foodservice," stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Wagner & Sons is a vital piece of our distribution portfolio for the Mid-Atlantic region. We now have distribution capability in the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington DC."



Mr. Selinger continued, "They are a highly versatile, progressive and innovative distributor with vital relationships with several opinion leading convenience store chains."



Kona Gold is having a record quarter with revenue from sales of its popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters. The Company originally estimated second quarter revenue of $400,000, but with increased demand and strong sales, revenue for the second quarter is approaching $600,000.



For more information regarding H & M Wagner & Sons Foodservice please visit:

http://www.hmwagner.com/



For more information regarding Kona Gold Solutions, please visit:

http://www.konagoldhemp.com

For more information regarding HighDrate, please visit:

http://www.highdrateme.com

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680f1ca1-7721-4f7c-ab89-787b8a0fb810

