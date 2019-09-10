Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Expands its Beverage Distribution Subsidiary by Adding New Territory, Products, and Personnel



Gold Leaf Distribution now distributes #1 Aloe drink brand

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution. Gold Leaf has expanded its operations, which was currently only in the state of Florida, to South Carolina. The Company recently hired a new beverage sales person/driver, purchased a new delivery vehicle, and has expanded its product offering. Gold Leaf will now deliver products in South Carolina Territories where it previously did not have distribution.



Gold Leaf is pleased to announce it will now be distributing the #1 Aloe drink, Aloe King. The Company will be distributing Aloe King's 1.5 Liter and 16.9 oz offerings in many great tasting flavors. Gold Leaf will be supplying all Kroger Grocery stores and other existing customers in its new South Carolina territories along with distributing the beverages in its Florida territories. With adding additional products to the Company's product portfolio, this will allow Gold Leaf to increase revenue per stop. Gold Leaf continues to vet new and proven products in efforts to expand its product portfolio to include health and wellness offers. Gold Leaf's distribution product portfolio now consists of Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks, HighDrate CBD Energy Waters, Aloe King Aloe Vera Drinks, and as of next week, Storm CBD Water.

"I am excited to be announcing the expansion of our distribution company into South Carolina with the hiring of Gold Leaf's second employee and second beverage truck," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "There are many opportunities within driving distance of our Distribution Center in Greer, SC, so naturally it made sense to expand Gold Leaf's operation in that area."

Mr. Clark continued, "As we grow Gold Leaf's territories, it's imperative that the Company grows its product portfolio and I'm very pleased that we are now distributing the most popular brand of Aloe drinks, Aloe King. We are working to position Gold Leaf as distributor of health and wellness beverages, and Aloe King is a perfect fit in achieving that goal."

Gold Leaf Distribution's website is currently under development and will be launching in the coming weeks.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com



Source: Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.