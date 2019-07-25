Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Expands Distribution of its Hemp and CBD Beverages into Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, and Utah



The Company has added 14 new distribution partners in the last 30 days

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company has expanded distribution into 4 new states, Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, and Utah where its popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters will now be sold at local retail locations. Kona Gold has partnered with 14 new distributors within the last 30 days in a total of 12 states across the United States; Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Kona Gold currently has distribution partners in 35 states.



KONAGOLD Distribution Update July 25





Kona Gold is now focusing on key markets in the western United States. This is evident with 6 of the Company's new distribution partners being located in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Utah. As the Company expands westward, plans are in place to hire a West Coast Sales Manager and lease warehouse space for its west coast distribution center, similar to the Company's new 30,000 sq ft distribution center in Greer, SC.

"Month over month we continue to have phenomenal growth as the Company continues to grab more market share by partnering with great distributors in new key markets, such as Phoenix and Tampa," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Our goal is to have our products in all 50 states by the end of 2019, which I'm confident our team will accomplish. We had a fantastic record setting Q2 and we look to build on and beat those revenues in Q3. We will be announcing several exciting chains the Company's products will be in very soon."

Kona Gold will have an exciting third quarter with the recent launch of its two new HighDrate flavors, Blue Island Punch and Sour Apple, which are available for purchase on the Company's website, the launch of its highly anticipated Storm CBD High Alkaline Water, and a new flavor of Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drink that will be announced soon.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

