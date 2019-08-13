Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces Partnership with the American Breast Cancer Foundation



The Company will be producing all new Pink Grapefruit flavor

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its partnership with the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Kona Gold will be producing an all new hemp energy drink flavor, Pink Grapefruit, which will be available in a specially designed "Kona Pink" can for the partnership. The Company will be launching the new flavor in late September and a portion of proceeds from each Pink Grapefruit case sold will go to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

KONA PINK Hemp Energy Drink Pink Grapefruit





The American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) is a national 501 (c)3 charity dedicated to providing educational resources, access and financial assistance to aid in the early detection, treatment, and survival of breast cancer for underserved and uninsured individuals, regardless of age or gender. This mission is achieved, in part, by the Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP), the Community Partnership Program, and the Community Advocacy Program. These programs link patients with facilities and assistance in their own areas. It is the goal of each of these programs to reduce disparities in access to diagnosis and the treatment of breast cancer, particularly among underserved communities. These interventions are aimed at reducing disparities and improve the survival rates of clients served.



"Kona Gold has now partnered with ABCF to create "Kona PINK" in an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer and to connect with its employees, communities and consumers by embracing a charitable cause," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "Our team has created a phenomenal Pink Grapefruit flavored hemp energy drink that will be available in a beautiful can that was designed in a collaborative effort between Kona Gold and ABCF."



"We are thrilled to be joining the battle against breast cancer with the addition of our new Limited-Edition Pink Grapefruit flavor," stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. "By partnering with the ABCF, we have been granted the opportunity to help increase awareness and assist financially through this special partnership."



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company's website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company's website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



