Quantcast

KLX Energy Services to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on September 4, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX Energy Services") (NASDAQ:KLXE) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 12:25 PM Eastern Time. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, along with a supplemental presentation, will be available on the investor relations page of the KLX Energy Services website at www.KLXEnergy.com.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. KLX Energy Services' experienced and technically skilled personnel are supported by a broad portfolio of specialized tools and equipment, including innovative proprietary tools developed by the Company's in-house R&D team. KLX Energy Services supports its customers on a 24/7 basis from over 40 service facilities located in the major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States.

CONTACT:

Michael Perlman

Treasurer and Senior Director, Investor Relations

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

(561) 273-7148

Michael.Perlman@klxenergy.com

Source: KLX Energy Services LLC

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: KLXE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7902.14
48.40  ▲  0.62%
DJIA 26036.02
137.19  ▲  0.53%
S&P 500 2894.16
15.78  ▲  0.55%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019 | 09:34AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar