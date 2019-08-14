KLX Energy Services Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call





WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX Energy Services") (NASDAQ:KLXE) will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019 prior to the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, along with a supplemental presentation, will be available on the investor relations page of the KLX Energy Services website at www.KLXEnergy.com.



About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. KLX Energy Services' experienced and technically skilled personnel are supported by a broad portfolio of specialized tools and equipment, including innovative proprietary tools developed by the Company's in-house R&D team. KLX Energy Services supports its customers on a 24/7 basis from over 40 service facilities located in the major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States.

CONTACT:

Michael Perlman

Treasurer and Senior Director, Investor Relations

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

(561) 273-7148

Michael.Perlman@klxenergy.com

Source: KLX Energy Services LLC