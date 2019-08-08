Kitov Pharma Reports First Half 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update





TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitov Pharma Ltd. ("Kitov") (NASDAQ/TASE:KTOV), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights for the first half of 2019:

Revenues of $1 million as a result of the first milestone payment from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. · Decrease in research and development expenses to $1.7 million compared to $2.8 million in 1H18. · SG&A expenses of $3.3 million, similar to 1H18. · Net cash used in operating activities decreased to $2.3 million compared to $3.5 million in 1H18. · Net cash balance and short-term deposits at the end of 1H19 of $7.8 million, not including $3.5 million investment in Kitov by Orbimed, Pontifax and Arkin expected following completion of the FameWave acquisition.

Isaac Israel, chief executive officer of Kitov Pharma, commented, "During the first half of 2019, we made a great progress in the acquisition of FameWave announced earlier this year, with fulfillment of the major closing conditions including the clinical collaboration agreement signed with BMS. This acquisition of a clinical stage oncology asset is a major step in our shift towards an oncology focused company. With the recent successful completion of the IND-enabling studies to advance NT-219 into the clinic and the almost completed acquisition of CM-24, we will soon initiate clinical trials with both candidates which we believe have a great potential to provide effective and long-lasting treatments for patients."

Mr. Israel added, "We have additionally achieved significant milestones with Consensi™ during this period. With our plans to launch in the U.S., through our partnership with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, we are already bringing additional revenues to support our oncology programs. The success of this program is also a reflection of our team's ability to successfully execute end-to-end development of pharma products."

Key Research and Development Highlights

NT-219

NT-219 is a first-in-class small molecule dual inhibitor of STAT3 and IRS1/2, with the potential to prevent and overcome drug resistance in various cancer types when used in combination with existing agents. Key achievements for the NT-219 program for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 include:

· Completed IND-enabling studies to advance NT-219 for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers. · Planned Phase 1/2 open label multi-center study which will include a dose escalation with fewer than 20 patients and an expansion cohort with 30 patients, to investigate NT-219 in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head & neck cancer (SCCHN). The main goal of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and maximum tolerated dose, with a secondary endpoint to obtain preliminary efficacy data. · Announced new findings related to NT-219 mechanism of action showing that even a short exposure of cancerous cells to NT219 was sufficient to trigger irreversible shutdown of cancer pathways, resulting in a long-term anti-cancer effect. These new findings suggested that IRS1/2 dissociates from the cell membrane, undergoes serine phosphorylation which prevents rebinding to the receptor, and is finally degraded by the proteasome. This sequence of events leads to the blockage of PI3K - AKT pathway - a major cancer cell survival pathway.

CM-24

CM-24 is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody antagonist of CEACAM1, a novel immune checkpoint that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. Kitov plans to develop CM-24 as a combination therapy with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®) in clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers-Squibb (BMS) to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Key achievements for the CM-24 program for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 include:

· Announced signature of agreement to acquire FameWave Ltd., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing CM-24. · Announced key milestone in the acquisition of FameWave, with the signature of a clinical collaboration agreement between FameWave and BMS for a Phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM-24 with nivolumab (Opdivo®), BMS's PD-1 inhibitor, in NSCLC. · The safety profile of CM-24 was previously evaluated and found to be well tolerated in a Phase 1 study conducted by Merck at doses up to 10mg/kg. Analysis of the Phase 1 data suggested that CEACAM-1 receptor saturation requires a higher dose of CM-24, which is expected be achieved with less than 20mg/kg if administrated every two weeks. Kitov believes that the combination of CM-24 with Opdivo® is advantageous over Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) due to Opdivo®'s Q2W administration protocol, compared to the Q3W administration protocol for Keytruda®. · FameWave entered into a manufacturing agreement with its contract manufacturer for the production of CM-24 for the planned Phase 1/2 study.

Consensi™

Consensi™ is a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib (Celebrex), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis, and amlodipine besylate (Norvasc), a drug designed to treat hypertension. Consensi™ is under patent protection in the U.S. until 2030 and is the only NSAID whose labeling indicates a reduction of blood pressure and consequent risk reduction of heart attack, stroke, and death. Kitov plans to use revenue from milestone payments from multiple regional licensing deals for Consensi™ to advance its oncology pipeline. Key achievements for the Consensi™ program for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 include:

· Kitov signed an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals for the U.S. market. The agreement provides for total milestone payments from Coeptis to Kitov of $3.5 million, of which Kitov has already received $1 million upon execution of the agreement. Additional milestone payments are due in the upcoming months upon completion of an agreed manufacturing plan and upon first commercial sales in the U.S. In addition, Kitov will be paid 40%-60% of Coeptis' net profit on Consensi™ sales.

Expected Milestones for 2H19:

· Submit IND for the initiation of Phase 1/2 study with NT-219 in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and metastatic SCCHN. · Complete closing of transaction for the acquisition of FameWave and its CM-24 candidate · Complete preparation for launch of Consensi™ in the U.S. with commercial partner Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. · Submit marketing approval applications to the local regulatory authorities for potential registration of Consensi™ in China which will trigger an additional milestone payment to Kitov.

Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019

· Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $1 million, resulting from a milestone payment from Coeptis related to Consensi™ in 2019, and same as in the first half of 2018 due to milestone payment from CSBio on Consensi™ in the first half of 2018. · Research and development expenses for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2019 were $1.7 million, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is mainly due to a reduction in clinical trials and regulatory expenses related to Consensi™ prior to its approval by the FDA in the first half of 2018, a decrease in bonuses accrued in the first half of 2018 in connection with FDA approval of Consensi™ as well as a decrease in ESOP costs in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018. · Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2019 were $3.3 million, compared to $3.4 million for the first half of year ended June 30, 2018. · Net cash used in operating activities was $2.3 million for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.5 million for the first half of year ended June 30, 2018. The decrease reflects a reduction of operating expenses of $1.2 million in the first half of 2019 compared to first half of 2018. · Kitov's operating loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $3.6 million, compared with an operating loss of $4.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in operating loss reflects the decrease in operating expenses as mentioned above during 2019. · Kitov's net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $2.6 million, compared with a net loss of $5.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Basic and diluted loss per share in the first half of 2019 was 14 cents compared to 42 cents in the first half of 2018. · Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled $7.8 million as of June 30, 2019. Upon closing of the FameWave acquisition, Kitov will receive an additional $3.5 million investment from Orbimed, Pontifax and Arkin.

About Kitov Pharma

Kitov Pharma (Kitov Pharma Ltd.; NASDAQ/TASE:KTOV) is a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, to create successful long-lasting treatments for people with cancer. Kitov's oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule targeting the novel cancer drug resistance pathways IRS1/2 and STAT3. Kitov is currently advancing NT-219 in combination with cetuximab as a third-line or second-line treatment option for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head & neck cancer (SCCHN). Kitov is also under contract to acquire 100% of FameWave Ltd. which owns CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1, a novel immune checkpoint that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. Kitov will advance CM-24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Following the receipt of the approval of Kitov's shareholders for the acquisition of FameWave, and the finalization of a clinical collaboration agreement between FameWave and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for their planned Phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM-24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®), the acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019, subject to fulfillment of certain additional closing conditions. Consensi™, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S in May 2018 and is expected to be launched in the U.S. at the end of 2019 by its partner Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. Kitov has also partnered to commercialize Consensi™ in China and South Korea.

The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.kitovpharma.com.

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as of

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Note USD thousand USD thousand Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,757 5,163 Short term deposits 5,060 1,521 Financial asset 5 2,000 - Other current assets 851 1,830 Total current assets 10,668 8,514 Non - current assets Right of use assets 3 311 - Fixed assets, net 40 37 351 37 Intangible assets 6,172 6,172 Total assets 17,191 14,723 Liabilities Lease liability - short term 3 194 - Accounts payable 861 705 Other payables 1,859 2,055 Derivative liability 7 2,451 554 Total current liabilities 5,365 3,314 Non - current liabilities Lease liability 132 - Post-employment benefit liabilities 256 405 Total non-current liabilities 388 405 Equity Share capital, no par value 6 - - Share premium 46,945 44,597 Receipts on account of warrants 7,940 7,982 Capital reserve for share-based payments 8 2,448 1,714 Capital reserve from transactions with related parties 761 761 Capital reserve from transactions with non- controlling interest (859 ) (859 ) Accumulated loss (46,247 ) (43,672 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 10,988 10,523 Non-controlling interests 450 481 Total equity 11,438 11,004 Total liabilities and equity 17,191 14,723

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity



For the six months ended June 30 2019 2018 Note USD thousand USD thousand Revenues 9 1,000 1,000 Research and development expenses 1,688 2,842 General and administrative expenses 3,305 3,394 Reimbursement of legal fees (430 ) - Other income, net - (866 ) Total expenses 4,563 5,370 Operating loss 3,563 4,370 Net change in fair value of derivatives (992 ) 758 Finance expense 108 79 Finance income (73 ) (24 ) Finance expense (income), net (957 ) 813 Loss for the period 2,606 5,183 Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company 2,575 4,853 Non-controlling interests 31 330 2,606 5,183 Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share - USD 0.14 **0.42 Number of shares used in calculation 19,183,303 **12,405,856





** Restated to reflect a 20:1 reverse share split, that took place in January 2019.





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months

ended June 30 2019 2018



USD thousand USD thousand Cash flows from operating activities: Loss for the period (2,606 ) (5,183 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 95 3 Finance expenses (income), net (957 ) 813 Share-based payments 499 612 Income in regards with settlement with a minority shareholder of a subsidiary - (866 ) (2,969 ) (4,621 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Changes in other current assets 953 202 Changes in accounts payables 142 525 Changes in other payables (226 ) 412 Changes in post - employment benefit liabilities (170 ) - 699 1,139 Net cash used in operating activities (2,270 ) (3,482 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest received 30 24 Increase in short term deposits (3,500 ) (3,061 ) Investment in Financial asset (2,000 ) - Acquisition of fixed assets (8 ) (5 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,478 ) (3,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from warrants exercised 43 515 Proceeds from issuance of shares and ADSs 2,594 4,683 Share and ADS issuance expenses paid (264 ) (407 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants 3,406 3,467 Warrants issuance expenses paid (347 ) (301 ) Repayment of lease liability (89 ) - Interest paid (14 ) (7 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,329 7,950 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,419 ) 1,426 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5,163 3,947 Effect of translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 13 (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,757 5,363

Source: Kitov Pharma Ltd.