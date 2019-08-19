Quantcast

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on September 12, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2019.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Bryan Petrucelli

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

804-289-1272

ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

Source: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: KNSL




