Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq:KNSA) announced today that Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time at The Parker New York in New York City.



A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa's website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts!™



Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com





















Source: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.