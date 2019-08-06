Quantcast

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq:KNSA) announced today that Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time at The Parker New York in New York City.

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa's website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts!™



Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com

  



 



 



 





Source: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: KNSA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7726.04
-278.03  ▼  3.47%
DJIA 25717.74
-767.27  ▼  2.90%
S&P 500 2844.74
-87.31  ▼  2.98%
Data as of Aug 5, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar