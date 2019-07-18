Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results





JASPER, Ind., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) will announce its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Monday, July 29, 2019, after the close of the market.



The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT to review its financial performance.



The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014. The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.



For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establishes us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $686 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

