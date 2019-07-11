Kimball International Announces President of Kimball Brand





JASPER, Ind., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) today announced Phyllis Goetz as President of its Kimball brand business unit, Vice President of the Company, and member of its Executive Leadership Team. Goetz will have overall leadership of the Kimball brand strategic plan, its activation, and the full operations of the business unit. In this role she will also design and execute growth initiatives, develop relationships with dealer networks, design firms, trade associations, national accounts, and the entire industry value chain.

Kristie Juster, CEO, commented, "I am excited to welcome Phyllis to our executive leadership team. Her unique combination of experiences and her passion for leadership will enable our vision for the Kimball Brand. Phyllis brings to us a deep external knowledge of Healthcare, Design and Strategy and a true understanding of how to bring high performing teams to life."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Kimball International Executive Team and excited to work with such a talented organization, bringing my passion, energy and leadership experience to the role of Kimball Brand President," said Goetz. "The Company's Connect strategy positions the Kimball brand in a very special place and I look forward to joining those that live a purpose that dares to be makers of possibility."

Goetz joins Kimball International with more than 30 years of in-depth experience in the commercial furniture industry and specifically driving accelerated growth and strategic partnerships within the healthcare, commercial, and design communities. Goetz is best known for her energy, enthusiasm and desire to change the experiences we all have in the places we work, live, relax, celebrate and heal. Phyllis's most recent role has been Sr. VP, Chief Development Strategist at HKS, Inc. Architects. Her successful career includes multiple leadership roles in Healthcare at Herman Miller for 6 years, and she was one of the founders of Nurture, Steelcase's Healthcare business during a successful 16-year career there.

Goetz graduated Magna Cum Laude from Western Michigan University with a dual Bachelor of Science in Special Education and Education. She has continuing education in Business, Lean, Leadership, and has been a guest professor at Stephen F. Austin University, Texas Christian University, Arizona State University, and Texas Tech.

She has held numerous professional affiliations including Chair of the Planetree Visionary Design Network, a member of the AAHID Advisory Board and for The Center for Health Design, Goetz has served as a member of the EDAC (Evidence based Design Accreditation and Certification) Advisory Board, a founding member of the Built Environment Network (BEN) and a co-author of the first EDAC Study Guide. Goetz is currently affiliated with the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Arlington, holds an EDAC certificate through The Center for Health Design and is an Evidence based Design Mentor. In addition, she serves as President of Women in Healthcare Texas, is a jurist for the Touchstone Awards for the Center of Healthcare Design, and is Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certified (LSSYB).

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establishes us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $686 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

