Quantcast

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 03:19:00 PM EDT


JASPER, Ind., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the closing of the market.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251.  Please reference conference ID 8487695.  The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol "KE" on The NASDAQ Stock Market.  Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world.   From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries.  Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior.  Kimball Electronics is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:

Adam W. Smith

Treasurer

Telephone 812.634.4000

E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

Source: Kimball Electronics, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: KE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8317.42
66.02  ▲  0.80%
DJIA 27250.07
-99.12  ▼  0.36%
S&P 500 3017.18
11.71  ▲  0.39%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019 | 3:30PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar