Kezar Life Sciences Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced that members of the senior management team will present a corporate update during two upcoming investor conferences. The details of the presentations are as follows:



2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:45am EDT

Presenter: John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer

H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation: Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00pm EDT

Presenter: Celia Economides, SVP, Strategy and External Affairs

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar is conducting research and discovery efforts targeting protein secretion pathways as potential therapies for oncology and immuno-oncology indications. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

CONTACTS:

Celia Economides

IR@kezarbio.com





Source: Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.