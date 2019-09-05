KemPharm to Present at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored By H.C. Wainwright & Co.



CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (Nasdaq:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., will present at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored By H.C. Wainwright & Co. being held September 8-10, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Details of KemPharm's presentation are as follows:

Event: 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored By H.C. Wainwright & Co. Date: Monday, September 9, 2019 Time: 2:35 PM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.kempharm.com/.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT™ (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT™ technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm's prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm's co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Source: KemPharm