KemPharm Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

"Our highest priority at KemPharm has been securing a licensing agreement that maximizes the value of KP415 and KP484. This licensing process has taken longer than expected as we have had several late entrants. Yet, we believe we are in the final phase of this process and remain optimistic about reaching a successful conclusion as soon as possible," said Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm. "Looking ahead, once this partnership is finalized, we will focus our full attention in conjunction with our partner to finalize the NDA for KP415, which we believe could likely be filed prior to year-end."

"Additionally, we continue to work diligently with KVK Tech to prepare for the commercial launch of APADAZ, which remains on track for the second half of 2019," added Dr. Mickle. "Together with KVK, both the commercial outreach and manufacturing processes are moving forward in parallel. We look forward to reporting our progress in the coming months."

Q2 2019 Financial Results:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, KemPharm's reported net loss was $9.3 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million, or $0.65 per basic share and $0.91 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Net loss for Q2 2019 was driven primarily by a loss from operations of $7.8 million, and net interest expense and other items of $1.5 million. The loss from operations for Q2 2019 decreased by $6.1 million compared to a loss from operations of $13.9 million in Q2 2018, which was primarily due to decreases of $5.7 million in research and development expenses and $0.4 million in general and administrative expenses, respectively.

As of June 30, 2019, total cash, which is comprised of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, was $7.8 million, which was a decrease of $6.2 million as compared to March 31, 2019.

"During the quarter, we took a number of steps to reduce our operating, general and administrative expenses, including an approximate 30% reduction in workforce compared to the end of Q1 2019, with the goal of reducing our cash burn rate while maintaining our research and development capabilities to support our ongoing work with KP415 and KP484, as well as remaining positioned to support the ultimate commercial partner once that process has been completed. Additionally, as the NDA filing approaches, we expect to see the expenditures related to KP415 R&D continue to reduce substantially," concluded Dr. Mickle.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm's product pipeline is focused on the high need areas of ADHD, pain and other central nervous system disorders. KemPharm's co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm's business are described in detail in KemPharm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and KemPharm's other Periodic and Current Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KEMPHARM, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2019 2018 2019

2018

Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 4,803 10,488 13,334 22,125 General and administrative 2,989 3,420 5,827 6,552 Total operating expenses 7,792 13,908 19,161 28,677 Loss from operations (7,792 ) (13,908 ) (19,161 ) (28,677 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense related to amortization of debt issuance costs and discount (305 ) (390 ) (610 ) (780 ) Interest expense on principal (1,232 ) (1,419 ) (2,461 ) (2,861 ) Fair value adjustment related to derivative and warrant liability (21 ) 5,562 432 (4,179 ) Interest and other income, net 84 123 235 238 Total other (expense) income (1,474 ) 3,876 (2,404 ) (7,582 ) Loss before income taxes (9,266 ) (10,032 ) (21,565 ) (36,259 ) Income tax benefit 9 39 17 47 Net loss $ (9,257 ) $ (9,993 ) $ (21,548 ) $ (36,212 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (2.41 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (2.41 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 28,386,119 15,317,536 27,548,657 15,056,161 Diluted 28,386,119 16,548,751 27,548,657 15,056,161

KEMPHARM, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,308 $ 18,409 Marketable securities — 3,260 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,332 2,052 Total current assets 8,640 23,721 Property and equipment, net 1,613 1,753 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,718 — Restricted cash 490 710 Other long-term assets 548 562 Total assets $ 13,009 $ 26,746 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,862 $ 8,342 Current portion of convertible notes 6,497 3,333 Current portion of capital lease obligation — 214 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 394 — Other current liabilities 222 115 Total current liabilities 14,975 12,004 Convertible notes, less current portion, net 75,551 78,105 Derivative and warrant liability 1,686 2,118 Capital lease obligation, less current portion — 396 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,048 — Other long-term liabilities 296 689 Total liabilities 94,556 93,312 Commitments and contingencies (Note D) Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 9,578 shares authorized, 9,577 shares issued and 3,337 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 — — Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 9,990,422 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 28,858,543 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 (unaudited); 26,455,352 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 161,190 154,623 Accumulated deficit (242,740 ) (221,192 ) Total stockholders' deficit (81,547 ) (66,566 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 13,009 $ 26,746

