KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced that it will be presenting at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29, 2019 in Chicago, IL. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM CT.

Gregory C. Thompson, KEMET's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making the presentation. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConference.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.kemet.com.

About KEMET

The Company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KEM" (NYSE:KEM). At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://ir.kemet.com, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.

Contact:

Gregory C. Thompson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

GregThompson@KEMET.com

(954) 595-5081

Source: KEMET Corporation

