KEMET Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance

First Quarter Highlights

• Net sales of $345.2 million up 5.4% versus prior year first fiscal quarter

• GAAP Diluted EPS up 13% versus prior year first fiscal quarter

• GAAP EPS of $0.68 per diluted share

• Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 per diluted share up 49% versus prior year first fiscal quarter

• GAAP Gross margin of 35.2% up 630 basis points versus prior year first fiscal quarter

Chief Executive Officer, William M. Lowe Jr. stated, "We started out this fiscal year with another great quarter with revenue at $345.2 million, up 5.4% compared to the prior year first fiscal quarter. We continue to separate ourselves from others in the industry with our consolidated gross margin continuing to grow to 35.2%. While we are not immune to many of the factors affecting the passive component space, we are insulated to some degree by our Ceramics product line that focuses on high capacitance large case ceramics where the market remains tight, and by our growing Polymer product line. Polymer now represents approximately 70.0% of our tantalum revenue including automotive grade polymer solutions. Gross profit of $121.6 million was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year and is reflective of the structural transformation within our cost structure and specialty focus over the past several years. As we look forward to the rest of our fiscal year, we expect adjusting inventory levels in the distribution channel, a slowdown in the automotive segment and Europe in general. However, going forward we expect to hold our gross margin in a similar range to this quarter from 33.5% to 35.0%, supported by our structural changes."

GAAP operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was up 66.0% to $58.4 million compared to $35.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

GAAP net income was $40.3 million or $0.68 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to GAAP net income of $35.2 million or $0.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $48.2 million or $0.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $32.3 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Greg Thompson, Chief Financial Officer stated, "Our balance sheet remains strong with cash and investments of approximately $217.3 million and net debt of $94.8 million as of June 30, 2019. Combined with the low-cost financing of our debt, our financial position will allow us to execute on our long-term growth strategy for the Company and provide the ability to return capital to our shareholders."

Net income for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 include various items affecting comparability as denoted in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table included hereafter.

KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 345,242 $ 327,616 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales 223,614 232,795 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,885 48,542 Research and development 12,175 10,688 Restructuring charges 2,208 (96 ) (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 960 511 Total operating costs and expenses 286,842 292,440 Operating income 58,400 35,176 Non-operating (income) expense Interest income (809 ) (378 ) Interest expense 2,545 7,036 Other (income) expense, net (726 ) (11,371 ) Income before income taxes and equity income (loss) from equity method investments 57,390 39,889 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,800 4,600 Income before equity income (loss) from equity method investments 40,590 35,289 Equity income (loss) from equity method investments (250 ) (69 ) Net income $ 40,340 $ 35,220 Net income per basic share $ 0.69 $ 0.61 Net income per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 0.60 Dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ — Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 58,350 57,339 Diluted 59,055 59,038



KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,307 $ 207,918 Accounts receivable, net 154,522 154,059 Inventories, net 256,140 241,129 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,187 38,947 Total current assets 676,156 642,053 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $889,142 and $880,451 as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively 518,310 495,280 Goodwill 40,294 40,294 Intangible assets, net 53,448 53,749 Equity method investments 14,238 12,925 Deferred income taxes 44,544 57,024 Other assets 44,216 16,770 Total assets $ 1,391,206 $ 1,318,095 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 29,225 $ 28,430 Accounts payable 161,853 153,287 Accrued expenses 79,173 93,761 Income taxes payable 808 2,995 Total current liabilities 271,059 278,473 Long-term debt 282,871 266,041 Other non-current obligations 149,267 125,360 Deferred income taxes 11,214 8,806 Total liabilities 714,411 678,680 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized 10,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01, authorized 175,000 shares, issued 58,018 and 57,822 shares at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively 580 578 Additional paid-in capital 466,704 465,366 Retained earnings 241,635 204,195 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (32,124 ) (30,724 ) Total stockholders' equity 676,795 639,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,391,206 $ 1,318,095



KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended June 30, Operating Activities: 2019 2018 Net income $ 40,340 $ 35,220 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, net of effect of acquisitions: Depreciation and amortization 14,259 13,097 Equity (income) loss from equity method investments 250 69 Non-cash debt and financing costs 894 229 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments designated as hedges (8,264 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 2,725 4,060 Rent receivable — 3,077 (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 960 511 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 1,341 1,274 Change in deferred income taxes 14,895 951 Change in operating assets (15,626 ) (24,520 ) Change in operating liabilities (18,004 ) (49,330 ) Other (57 ) (488 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 33,713 (15,850 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (37,112 ) (16,021 ) Proceeds from dividend 433 772 Contributions to equity method investments (2,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (38,679 ) (15,249 ) Financing activities: Payments of long-term debt — (4,313 ) Proceeds from long term debt 12,541 — Proceeds from termination of derivative instruments 6,476 — Principal payments on finance leases (367 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 30 275 Payment of dividends (2,900 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,780 (4,038 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,814 (35,137 ) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,150 (7,061 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of fiscal period 207,918 286,846 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of fiscal period 219,882 244,648 Less: Restricted cash at end of period 2,575 — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 217,307 $ 244,648

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company utilizes certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted gross margin," "Adjusted operating income," "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted net income per basic and diluted share," and "Adjusted EBITDA". Management believes that investors may find it useful to review the Company's financial results as adjusted to exclude items as determined by management as further described below. The Company also has presented above non-GAAP adjusted gross margin as projected for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is not provided because the Company does not forecast GAAP gross margin as it cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty various components of such measure.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin represents net sales less cost of sales excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses adjusted gross margin to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that adjusted gross margin is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted gross margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted Gross margin to GAAP Adjusted gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

Quarters Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 345,242 $ 355,794 $ 327,616 Cost of sales 223,614 229,388 232,795 Gross margin (GAAP) 121,628 126,406 94,821 Gross margin as a % of net sales 35.2 % 35.5 % 28.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 874 815 589 Plant start-up costs 34 (3,346 ) 753 Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) $ 122,536 $ 123,875 $ 96,163 Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales (non-GAAP) 35.5 % 34.8 % 29.4 %

Adjusted SG&A Expenses

Adjusted SG&A expenses represents SG&A expenses excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses Adjusted SG&A expenses to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding these items which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that Adjusted SG&A expenses is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted SG&A expenses should not be considered as an alternative to SG&A expenses or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A to GAAP SG&A, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

Quarters Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 47,885 $ 53,571 $ 48,542 Non-GAAP adjustments: ERP integration costs/IT transition costs 1,215 3,117 1,650 Stock-based compensation expense 1,735 1,935 3,402 Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions 2,559 901 1,286 Adjusted SG&A expenses (non-GAAP) $ 42,376 $ 47,618 $ 42,204

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income represents operating income, excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. We use Adjusted operating income to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below, which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that Adjusted operating income is useful to investors to provide a supplemental way to understand our underlying operating performance and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Adjusted operating income should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted Operating income to GAAP Operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

Quarters Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating income (GAAP) $ 58,400 $ 54,057 $ 35,176 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring charges 2,208 7,157 (96 ) ERP integration/IT transition costs 1,215 3,117 1,650 Stock-based compensation expense 2,725 2,855 4,060 Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions 2,559 901 1,286 Plant start-up costs 34 (3,346 ) 753 (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 960 49 511 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 68,101 $ 64,790 $ 43,340

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

"Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted net income per basic and diluted share" represent net income and net income per basic and diluted share excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided earlier in this presentation which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted Net income to GAAP Net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

Quarters Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP Net sales $ 345,242 $ 355,794 $ 327,616 Net income $ 40,340 $ 93,420 $ 35,220 Net income per basic share $ 0.69 $ 1.60 $ 0.61 Net income per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 1.58 $ 0.60 Non-GAAP Net income (GAAP) $ 40,340 $ 93,420 $ 35,220 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring charges 2,208 7,157 (96 ) R&D grant reimbursements and grant income (35 ) (2 ) (4,087 ) ERP integration/IT transition costs 1,215 3,117 1,650 Stock-based compensation expense 2,725 2,855 4,060 Legal expenses/fines related to antitrust class actions 2,559 3,039 1,248 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (489 ) 2,316 (7,521 ) Equity (income) loss from equity method investments 250 3,003 69 Plant start-up costs 34 (3,346 ) 753 (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 960 49 511 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — (42 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,568 ) (50,208 ) 451 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 48,199 $ 61,358 $ 32,258 Adjusted net income per basic share (non-GAAP) $ 0.83 $ 1.05 $ 0.56 Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 1.04 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average shares-basic 58,350 58,233 57,339 Weighted average shares-diluted 59,055 58,975 59,038

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to exclude certain items which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided herein. We use Adjusted EBITDA to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and to facilitate internal and external comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance and ability to service debt. We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe such measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of debt service capacity because cash expenditures on interest are, by definition, available to pay interest, and tax expense is inversely correlated to interest expense because tax expense goes down as deductible interest expense goes up; depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges. The other adjustments to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA are excluded in order to better reflect our continuing operations.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments noted below. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these types of adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Our Adjusted EBITDA measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

it does not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

it does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and our Adjusted EBITDA measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

it is not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

it does not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations;

it does not reflect limitations on or costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us; and

other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA as supplementary information.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands):

Quarters Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 40,340 $ 93,420 $ 35,220 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense, net 1,736 1,726 6,658 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,800 (48,660 ) 4,600 Depreciation and amortization 14,259 14,223 13,096 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 73,135 60,709 59,574 Excluding the following items: Restructuring charges 2,208 7,157 (96 ) R&D grant reimbursements and grant income (35 ) (2 ) (4,087 ) ERP integration/IT transition costs 1,215 3,117 1,650 Stock-based compensation expense 2,725 2,855 4,060 Legal expenses/fines related to antitrust class actions 2,559 3,039 1,248 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (489 ) 2,316 (7,521 ) Equity (income) loss from equity method investments 250 3,003 69 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — (42 ) — Plant start-up costs 34 (3,346 ) 753 (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 960 49 511 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 82,562 $ 78,855 $ 56,161





