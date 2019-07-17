Quantcast

KEMET Announces Dates for the 2019 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and June 2019 Quarter Earnings Release

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, will hold its 2019 Annual Stockholders' Meeting on July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, at KEMET Corporation's headquarters, KEMET Tower, One East Broward Boulevard, First Floor, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Also, on August 1, 2019, the Company will release earnings for the June 30, 2019 quarter and will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call will last approximately one hour.

To access the call via telephone, participants in the United States should dial 1-800-416-8033, and participants outside the United States should dial 1-706-643-0979.  Participants should reference "KEMET Corporation" and Conference ID #5145829.  Participants can view a corresponding presentation from the KEMET website at www.kemet.com by clicking on the first quarter conference call link in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The presentation will be available immediately prior to the beginning of the call.  Following management's comments, there will be an opportunity for questions.

In conjunction with the conference call, there will be a simultaneous live broadcast over the internet that can be accessed at http://ir.kemet.com/.  A replay of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 15, 2019, through the same link.

About KEMET

The Company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KEM" (NYSE:KEM).  At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://ir.kemet.com, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.                                                                 

Contact:      

Gregory C. Thompson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

GregThompson@KEMET.com

(954) 595-5081

Source: KEMET Corporation

