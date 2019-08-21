Quantcast

Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 06:00:00 PM EDT


FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS:KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to stockholders of record as of September 4, 2019, payable on September 18, 2019.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 48 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.   At June 30, 2019, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $6.7 billion in total assets.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Source: Kearny Bank

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: KRNY




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8020.21
71.65  ▲  0.90%
DJIA 26202.73
240.29  ▲  0.93%
S&P 500 2924.43
23.92  ▲  0.82%
Data as of Aug 21, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar