Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Operating Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS:KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $8.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $42.1 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share.  The results represent an increase of $22.5 million compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 was impacted by $1.7 million of non-recurring expenses which were recognized in conjunction with the Company's previously announced consolidation of seven retail branches located in northern and central New Jersey.  The Company anticipates that additional non-recurring charges of approximately $950,000 will be recognized in conjunction with the noted branch consolidations during the quarter ending September 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of such charges, net of tax benefit, the Company's net income would have been $10.0 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $43.4 million or $0.47 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Looking back on fiscal 2019 we are very pleased with the progress that we have made which included vastly improved earnings performance compared to prior years, a seamless integration of the Clifton Bancorp, Inc. ("CSBK") acquisition and the return of over $175 million in capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.  Looking forward to fiscal 2020, our focus remains on the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan which emphasizes the growth of our core deposit franchise, the evolution of our digital banking platform and the deployment of our capital in a prudent and profitable manner.  In support of these goals, we will be enhancing our digital delivery channels with online deposit account opening capabilities during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with additional best-of-breed digital products and services to follow throughout the remainder of the year."

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Loans receivable increased by $19.1 million to $4.68 billion, or 70.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 from $4.66 billion, or 70.0% of total assets, at March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company's aggregate loan portfolio increased by $177.6 million, or 3.9%, from $4.50 billion, or 68.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.



  • Deposits increased by $10.0 million to $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019 from $4.14 billion at March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, total deposits increased by $74.0 million from $4.07 billion at June 30, 2018.  The net increase in deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was attributable to an increase of $38.7 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $28.6 million in wholesale deposits. For the year ended June 30, 2019 the net increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $171.5 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by $97.5 million decrease in wholesale deposits.  The net growth and reallocation of the Company's deposits for both the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 reflected its continuing effort to relocate its funding mix in favor of retail deposits.



  • Investment securities decreased by $28.2 million to $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 from $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the securities portfolio decreased by $23.9 million, or 1.8%, from $1.31 billion, or 20.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.



  • Borrowings decreased by $4.2 million to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.33 billion at March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, total borrowings increased by $123.3 million from $1.20 billion at June 30, 2018.  The net increase in borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 reflected an increase of $30.0 million in overnight borrowings partially offset by a $28.2 million decrease in depositor sweep account balances coupled with the repayment of a $6.5 millionFederal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance that matured during the period.  The increase in borrowings for the year ended June 30, 2019 partly reflected new FHLB advances totaling $227.0 million coupled with the increase of $30.0 million in overnight borrowings, noted above.  These increases were partially offset by a $19.7 million decrease in depositor sweep account balances coupled with the repayment of $116.0 million in FHLB advances that matured during the period. 

Earnings Highlights

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • Net interest income decreased by $1.5 million to $37.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of a $1.3 million increase in interest expense coupled with a $200,000 decrease in interest income between comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased by $34.0 million to $155.3 million from $121.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2018.  The increase in net interest income between comparative periods largely reflected the impact of the Company's acquisition of CSBK during the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.



  • The Company's net interest rate spread decreased ten basis points to 2.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The decrease in spread primarily reflected an eleven basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 1.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point to 3.92% from 3.91% for those same comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the net interest rate spread increased by six basis points to 2.31% from 2.25% for the year ended June 30, 2018.



  • The factors that contributed to the quarterly change in interest rate spread also contributed to an eight basis point decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 2.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 2.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the net interest margin increased by six basis points to 2.56% from 2.50% for the year ended June 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges decreased by $334,000, or 20.0%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  This decrease largely reflected a decline in pre-payment fee income on commercial real estate loans related to an elevated level of pre-payment activity during the earlier comparative period.  For the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 fees and service charges remained stable at $5.4 million. 



  • Aggregate loan sale gains increased by $45,000, or 29.8%, to $196,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $151,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  Such gains totaled $580,000 and $1.0 million for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 respectively.   Variances in loan sale gains largely reflected fluctuations in the volume of loans sold.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased by $2.0 million to $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $26.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The increase was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses, recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as discussed earlier.  Other, less noteworthy, increases in salaries and employee benefits and marketing expense were partially offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense of premises.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense increased by $11.3 million to $109.2 million from $97.9 for the year ended June 30, 2018.  In addition to reflecting the impact of the $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses noted above, the increase in non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected the larger effects of Company's acquisition of CSBK in April 2018 whose impact on the Company's ongoing operating expenses was fully reflected throughout the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.  These noted increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by the $6.7 million of non-recurring merger-related expenses attributable to the CSBK acquisition that were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2018 for which no comparable expenses were recorded during the year ending June 30, 2019.



  • The Company's non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.60% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company's non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.64% compared to 1.86% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company's non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Similarly, adjusting for the both impact of the branch consolidation expenses and merger-related expenses noted earlier, the Company's non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.61% and 1.73% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.



  • The Company's efficiency ratio was 70.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 63.3% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company's efficiency ratio totaled 64.7% compared to 72.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company's efficiency ratio would have been 66.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Similarly, adjusting for both the impact of the branch consolidation expenses and merger-related expenses noted earlier, the Company's efficiency ratios would have been 63.7% and 67.7% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 20.8% and 27.4%, respectively.  The decrease in income tax expense, and corresponding effective tax rate, for the current period largely reflected a lower level of pre-tax net income as compared to the prior period coupled with adjustments to deferred income taxes arising from updates to state income tax apportionment levels.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, income tax expense was $13.9 million compared to $14.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 resulting in effective tax rates of 24.8% and 42.4%, respectively.  The effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2018 reflected the impact of federal income tax reform and certain non-deductible merger-related expenses whose effects collectively increased the effective tax rate during the prior comparative period.  The effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2019 reflects the Company's current statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Performance Ratios

  • The Company's return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased to 0.53% from 0.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average assets increased to 0.63% from 0.37% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company's return on average assets would have been 0.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company's return on average assets would have been 0.65% and 0.52% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.



  • The Company's return on average equity decreased to 3.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average equity increased to 3.52% from 1.81% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company's return on average equity would have been 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company's return on average equity would have been and 3.62% and 2.53% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.



  • The Company's return on average tangible equity decreased to 3.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 4.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average tangible equity increased to 4.30% from 2.08% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company's return on average tangible equity would have been 4.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company's return on average tangible equity would have been 4.42% and 2.91% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality Highlights

  • Asset quality remained strong throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The outstanding balance of nonperforming loans totaled $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 as compared to $21.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans increased by $3.4 million from $16.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. 



  • The allowance for loan losses increased to $33.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $33.1 million at March 31, 2019, resulting in a total loan coverage ratio, representing the balance of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.70% for both comparative periods.  The total loan coverage ratio for both periods reflects the impact of purchase accounting which generally precludes acquired loan balances from being considered in the balance of the allowance for loan losses at the time of their acquisition.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses increased by $2.4 million from $30.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.



  • The Company recognized net charge offs totaling approximately $495,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.04% on the average balance of total loans for the period. By comparison, the Company's net charge offs totaled approximately $242,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02%.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019.  By comparison, the Company's net charge offs totaled approximately $1.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.03% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2018. 



  • The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $664,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $179,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The increase in provision for loan losses was largely attributable to a net increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 in the balance of the performing portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to a decline in such balances during the prior quarter ending March 31, 2019 while also reflecting an increase in net charge-offs between the comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses increased by $850,000 to $3.6 million from $2.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2018.  The increase in the provision partly reflected the effects of greater growth during the year ended June 30, 2019 in the balance of the performing portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2018.  Additionally, the increase reflected the effects of updates to environmental loss factors that increased the applicable portion of the allowance and the associated provision expense between comparative periods.

Capital Highlights

  • The Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.06 per share for both quarters ended June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019.  For the year ended June 30, 2019, total cash dividends paid to stockholders, including both regular and special dividends, increased by $0.12 to $0.37 per share compared to $0.25 per share for the year ended June 30, 2018.   The Company continually evaluates its dividend policies and practices in relation to its overall capital management and shareholder value objectives.



  • In March 2019, the Company completed the repurchase of its shares of common stock under its third share repurchase program announced in April 2018 through which it authorized the repurchase of 10,238,557 shares, or 10%, of the Company's outstanding shares as of that date.  The shares associated with this third program were repurchased at a total cost of $138.8 million and at an average cost of $13.55 per share.  Concurrently, the Company announced its fourth share repurchase program through which it authorized the repurchase of 9,218,324 shares, or 10%, of the Company's outstanding shares as of that date.  During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 2,393,626 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $32.2 million and an average cost of $13.46 per share. 



  • The Company's and Bank's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines. 

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ (15,225 )   -28.1 %
Securities available for sale   714,263     726,920     (12,657 )   -1.7 %
Securities held to maturity   576,652     592,199     (15,547 )   -2.6 %
Loans held-for-sale   12,267     997     11,270     1130.4 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,678,928     4,659,804     19,124     0.4 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (169 )   0.5 %
Net loans receivable   4,645,654     4,626,699     18,955     0.4 %
Premises and equipment   56,854     58,274     (1,420 )   -2.4 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   64,190     64,288     (98 )   -0.2 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,360     20,326     (966 )   -4.8 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   5,160     5,470     (310 )   -5.7 %
Bank owned life insurance   256,155     254,569     1,586     0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   25,367     24,182     1,185     4.9 %
Other real estate owned   -     209     (209 )   -100.0 %
Other assets   9,077     19,563     (10,486 )   -53.6 %
Total assets $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ (23,922 )   -0.4 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,147,610   $ 4,137,573   $ 10,037     0.2 %
Borrowings   1,321,982     1,326,216     (4,234 )   -0.3 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,887     17,208     (321 )   -1.9 %
Other liabilities   21,191     19,643     1,548     7.9 %
Total liabilities   5,507,670     5,500,640     7,030     0.1 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   891     915     (24 )   -2.6 %
Paid-in capital   787,394     817,675     (30,281 )   -3.7 %
Retained earnings   366,679     363,072     3,607     1.0 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (30,644 )   (31,130 )   486     -1.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   2,839     7,579     (4,740 )   -62.5 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,127,159     1,158,111     (30,952 )   -2.7 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ (23,922 )   -0.4 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   16.99 %   17.39 %   -0.40 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   14.19 %   14.62 %   -0.43 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   89,126     91,495     (2,369 )   -2.6 %
Equity per share $ 12.65   $ 12.66   $ (0.01 )   -0.1 %
Tangible equity per share (1) $ 10.22   $ 10.29   $ (0.07 )   -0.7 %

____________________ 

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Summary Income Statement For the three months ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 47,818   $ 48,116   $ (298 )   -0.6 %
Taxable investment securities   9,772     9,511     261     2.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   700     710     (10 )   -1.4 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,158     1,320     (162 )   -12.3 %
Total Interest Income   59,448     59,657     (209 )   -0.4 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   15,131     14,114     1,017     7.2 %
Borrowings   7,171     6,905     266     3.9 %
Total interest expense   22,302     21,019     1,283     6.1 %
Net interest income   37,146     38,638     (1,492 )   -3.9 %
Provision for loan losses (provision reversal)   664     (179 )   843     470.9 %
Net interest income after provision

 (provision reversal) for loan losses		   36,482     38,817     (2,335 )   -6.0 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,340     1,674     (334 )   -20.0 %
Loss on sale and call of securities   (141 )   (182 )   41     22.5 %
Gain on sale of loans   196     151     45     29.8 %
Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned   9     (6 )   15     250.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,586     1,560     26     1.7 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   270     253     17     6.7 %
Miscellaneous   128     226     (98 )   -43.4 %
Total non-interest income   3,388     3,676     (288 )   -7.8 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   16,338     15,350     988     6.4 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,744     2,979     (235 )   -7.9 %
Equipment and systems   2,917     3,053     (136 )   -4.5 %
Advertising and marketing   948     739     209     28.3 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   438     455     (17 )   -3.7 %
Directors' compensation   770     770     -     0.0 %
Miscellaneous   4,590     3,425     1,165     34.0 %
Total non-interest expense   28,745     26,771     1,974     7.4 %
Income before income taxes   11,125     15,722     (4,597 )   -29.2 %
Income taxes   2,314     4,305     (1,991 )   -46.2 %
Net income $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ (2,606 )   -22.8 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ (0.03 )      
Diluted $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ (0.03 )      
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ -        
Cash dividends declared $ 5,204   $ 5,338   $ (134 )      
Dividend payout ratio   59.1 %   46.8 %   12.3 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common

 shares outstanding		                        
Basic   87,090     89,488     (2,398 )      
Diluted   87,132     89,532     (2,400 )      



  For the three months ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30,   March 31,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,648,362   $ 4,709,052   $ (60,690 )   -1.3 %
Taxable investment securities   1,184,401     1,161,492     22,909     2.0 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   132,110     134,309     (2,199 )   -1.6 %
Other interest-earning assets   98,374     107,554     (9,180 )   -8.5 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,063,247     6,112,407     (49,160 )   -0.8 %
Non-interest-earning assets   572,218     574,921     (2,703 )   -0.5 %
Total assets $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ (51,863 )   -0.8 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 815,624   $ 790,567   $ 25,057     3.2 %
Savings and club   780,558     773,308     7,250     0.9 %
Certificates of deposit   2,229,723     2,288,836     (59,113 )   -2.6 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,825,905     3,852,711     (26,806 )   -0.7 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,284,427     1,292,168     (7,741 )   -0.6 %
Other borrowings   29,439     26,037     3,402     13.1 %
Total borrowings   1,313,866     1,318,205     (4,339 )   -0.3 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,139,771     5,170,916     (31,145 )   -0.6 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   311,648     307,645     4,003     1.3 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   39,294     35,930     3,364     9.4 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   350,942     343,575     7,367     2.1 %
Total liabilities   5,490,713     5,514,491     (23,778 )   -0.4 %
Stockholders' equity   1,144,752     1,172,837     (28,085 )   -2.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ (51,863 )   -0.8 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average

 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.97 %   118.21 %   -0.24 %   -0.2 %
                         



   For the three months ended        
  June 30,   March 31,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019   2019   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.11 %   4.09 %   0.02 %
Taxable investment securities   3.30 %   3.28 %   0.02 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.12 %   2.12 %   0.00 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.71 %   4.91 %   -0.20 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.92 %   3.91 %   0.01 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1.19 %   1.06 %   0.13 %
Savings and club   0.68 %   0.60 %   0.08 %
Certificates of deposit   2.04 %   1.90 %   0.14 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.58 %   1.47 %   0.11 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.21 %   2.13 %   0.08 %
Other borrowings   0.99 %   0.35 %   0.64 %
Total borrowings   2.18 %   2.10 %   0.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.74 %   1.63 %   0.11 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.18 %   2.28 %   -0.10 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.45 %   2.53 %   -0.08 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets

 (annualized)		   0.20 %   0.22 %   -0.02 %
Non-interest expense to average assets

 (annualized)		   1.73 %   1.60 %   0.13 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   70.91 %   63.27 %   7.64 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.53 %   0.68 %   -0.15 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.08 %   3.89 %   -0.81 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   3.80 %   4.78 %   -0.98 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2018   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935   $ 128,864   $ (89,929 )   -69.8 %
Securities available for sale   714,263     725,085     (10,822 )   -1.5 %
Securities held to maturity   576,652     589,730     (13,078 )   -2.2 %
Loans held-for-sale   12,267     863     11,404     1321.4 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,678,928     4,501,348     177,580     3.9 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (33,274 )   (30,865 )   (2,409 )   7.8 %
Net loans receivable   4,645,654     4,470,483     175,171     3.9 %
Premises and equipment   56,854     56,240     614     1.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   64,190     59,004     5,186     8.8 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,360     18,510     850     4.6 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   5,160     6,295     (1,135 )   -18.0 %
Bank owned life insurance   256,155     249,816     6,339     2.5 %
Deferred income tax assets, net   25,367     23,754     1,613     6.8 %
Other real estate owned   -     725     (725 )   -100.0 %
Other assets   9,077     39,610     (30,533 )   -77.1 %
Total assets $ 6,634,829   $ 6,579,874   $ 54,955     0.8 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,147,610   $ 4,073,604   $ 74,006     1.8 %
Borrowings   1,321,982     1,198,646     123,336     10.3 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,887     18,088     (1,201 )   -6.6 %
Other liabilities   21,191     20,788     403     1.9 %
Total liabilities   5,507,670     5,311,126     196,544     3.7 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock $ 891     996     (105 )   -10.5 %
Paid-in capital   787,394     922,711     (135,317 )   -14.7 %
Retained earnings   366,679     359,096     7,583     2.1 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (30,644 )   (32,590 )   1,946     -6.0 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   2,839     18,535     (15,696 )   -84.7 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,127,159     1,268,748     (141,589 )   -11.2 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,634,829   $ 6,579,874   $ 54,955     0.8 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   16.99 %   19.28 %   -2.29 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   14.19 %   16.53 %   -2.34 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares (period end)   89,126     99,626     (10,500 )   -10.5 %
Equity per share $ 12.65   $ 12.74   $ (0.09 )   -0.7 %
Tangible equity per share (1) $ 10.22   $ 10.56   $ (0.34 )   -3.2 %

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Summary Income Statement For the year ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2018   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 192,386   $ 138,426   $ 53,960     39.0 %
Taxable investment securities   37,213     27,053     10,160     37.6 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,839     2,616     223     8.5 %
Other interest-earning assets   4,895     3,336     1,559     46.7 %
Total Interest Income   237,333     171,431     65,902     38.4 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   52,511     29,649     22,862     77.1 %
Borrowings   29,509     20,489     9,020     44.0 %
Total interest expense   82,020     50,138     31,882     63.6 %
Net interest income   155,313     121,293     34,020     28.0 %
Provision for loan losses   3,556     2,706     850     31.4 %
Net interest income after provision for

  loan losses		   151,757     118,587     33,170     28.0 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   5,445     5,412     33     0.6 %
(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities   (323 )   8     (331 )   -4137.5 %
Gain on sale of loans   580     1,004     (424 )   -42.2 %
Loss on sale of real estate owned   (11 )   (19 )   8     42.1 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   6,339     5,362     977     18.2 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   1,050     1,101     (51 )   -4.6 %
Miscellaneous   475     395     80     20.3 %
Total non-interest income   13,555     13,263     292     2.2 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   63,029     53,736     9,293     17.3 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   11,220     9,178     2,042     22.2 %
Equipment and systems   12,273     9,482     2,791     29.4 %
Advertising and marketing   3,051     2,960     91     3.1 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,779     1,516     263     17.3 %
Directors' compensation   3,044     2,820     224     7.9 %
Merger-related expenses   -     6,743     (6,743 )   -100.0 %
Miscellaneous   14,847     11,415     3,432     30.1 %
Total non-interest expense   109,243     97,850     11,393     11.6 %
Income before income taxes   56,069     34,000     22,069     64.9 %
Income taxes   13,927     14,404     (477 )   -3.3 %
Net income $ 42,142   $ 19,596   $ 22,546     115.1 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.46   $ 0.24   $ 0.22        
Diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.24   $ 0.22        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.37   $ 0.25   $ 0.12        
Cash dividends declared $ 34,028   $ 20,158   $ 13,870        
Dividend payout ratio   80.7 %   102.9 %   -22.2 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common

 shares outstanding		                        
Basic   91,054     82,587     8,467        
Diluted   91,100     82,643     8,457        



  For the year ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2018   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,669,436   $ 3,577,598   $ 1,091,838     30.5 %
Taxable investment securities   1,171,335   $ 1,048,163     123,172     11.8 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   134,489     127,779     6,710     5.3 %
Other interest-earning assets   101,595     93,209     8,386     9.0 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,076,855     4,846,749     1,230,106     25.4 %
Non-interest-earning assets   582,838     420,219     162,619     38.7 %
Total assets $ 6,659,693   $ 5,266,968   $ 1,392,725     26.4 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 796,815   $ 896,695   $ (99,880 )   -11.1 %
Savings and club   761,203     569,777     191,426     33.6 %
Certificates of deposit   2,194,513     1,496,743     697,770     46.6 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,752,531     2,963,215     789,316     26.6 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   1,305,171     876,253     428,918     48.9 %
Other borrowings   54,152     34,274     19,878     58.0 %
Total borrowings   1,359,323     910,527     448,796     49.3 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,111,854     3,873,742     1,238,112     32.0 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   312,169     281,262     30,907     11.0 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   39,048     30,298     8,750     28.9 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   351,217     311,560     39,657     12.7 %
Total liabilities   5,463,071     4,185,302     1,277,769     30.5 %
Stockholders' equity   1,196,622     1,081,666     114,956     10.6 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,659,693   $ 5,266,968   $ 1,392,725     26.4 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average

 interest-bearing liabilities		   118.88 %   125.12 %   -6.24 %   -5.0 %



  For the year ended        
  June 30,   June 30,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019   2018   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.12 %   3.87 %   0.25 %
Taxable investment securities   3.18 %   2.58 %   0.60 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.11 %   2.05 %   0.06 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.82 %   3.58 %   1.24 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.91 %   3.54 %   0.37 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1.02 %   0.82 %   0.20 %
Savings and club   0.55 %   0.17 %   0.38 %
Certificates of deposit   1.83 %   1.42 %   0.41 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.40 %   1.00 %   0.40 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   2.20 %   2.32 %   -0.12 %
Other borrowings   1.45 %   0.40 %   1.05 %
Total borrowings   2.17 %   2.25 %   -0.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.60 %   1.29 %   0.31 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.31 %   2.25 %   0.06 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.56 %   2.50 %   0.06 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets   0.20 %   0.25 %   -0.05 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.64 %   1.86 %   -0.22 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.69 %   72.72 %   -8.03 %
                   
Return on average assets   0.63 %   0.37 %   0.26 %
Return on average equity   3.52 %   1.81 %   1.71 %
Return on average tangible equity (5)   4.30 %   2.08 %   2.22 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis  
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ 51,483   $ 44,486   $ 128,864  
Securities available for sale   714,263     726,920     666,602     706,240     725,085  
Securities held to maturity   576,652     592,199     598,318     602,838     589,730  
Loans held-for-sale   12,267     997     1,001     1,503     863  
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,678,928     4,659,804     4,753,392     4,660,507     4,501,348  
Less allowance for loan losses   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (33,526 )   (32,731 )   (30,865 )
Net loans receivable   4,645,654     4,626,699     4,719,866     4,627,776     4,470,483  
Premises and equipment   56,854     58,274     58,414     57,635     56,240  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   64,190     64,288     64,514     66,428     59,004  
Accrued interest receivable   19,360     20,326     19,435     19,455     18,510  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   5,160     5,470     5,743     6,018     6,295  
Bank owned life insurance   256,155     254,569     253,009     251,410     249,816  
Deferred income taxes, net   25,367     24,182     24,692     22,136     23,754  
Other real estate owned   -     209     508     674     725  
Other assets   9,077     19,563     27,960     38,717     39,610  
Total assets $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ 6,702,440   $ 6,656,211   $ 6,579,874  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits   4,147,610   $ 4,137,573   $ 4,173,434   $ 3,954,821   $ 4,073,604  
Borrowings   1,321,982     1,326,216     1,310,547     1,419,424     1,198,646  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,887     17,208     17,201     10,687     18,088  
Other liabilities   21,191     19,643     17,997     35,198     20,788  
Total liabilities   5,507,670     5,500,640     5,519,179     5,420,130     5,311,126  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   891     915     938     978     996  
Paid-in capital   787,394     817,675     848,145     897,551     922,711  
Retained earnings   366,679     363,072     356,993     350,838     359,096  
Unearned ESOP shares   (30,644 )   (31,130 )   (31,617 )   (32,104 )   (32,590 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   2,839     7,579     8,802     18,818     18,535  
Total stockholders' equity   1,127,159     1,158,111     1,183,261     1,236,081     1,268,748  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ 6,702,440   $ 6,656,211   $ 6,579,874  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   16.99 %   17.39 %   17.65 %   18.57 %   19.28 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   14.19 %   14.62 %   14.90 %   15.83 %   16.53 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   89,126     91,495     93,772     97,754     99,626  
Equity per share $ 12.65   $ 12.66   $ 12.62   $ 12.64   $ 12.74  
Tangible equity per share (1) $ 10.22   $ 10.29   $ 10.31   $ 10.43   $ 10.56  

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 19,032   $ 15,943   $ 24,361   $ 21,973   $ 26,199  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   19,903     38,217     27,122     22,513     102,665  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ 51,483   $ 44,486   $ 128,864  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ 3,678   $ 3,737   $ 3,942   $ 4,070   $ 4,411  
Municipal and state obligations   26,951     26,731     26,205     25,907     26,088  
Asset-backed securities   179,313     180,145     180,828     182,390     182,620  
Collateralized loan obligations   208,611     207,906     184,439     215,569     226,066  
Corporate bonds   122,024     121,597     144,692     147,811     147,594  
Trust preferred securities   3,756     3,775     3,726     3,794     3,783  
Debt securities   544,333     543,891     543,832     579,541     590,562  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   21,390     21,660     23,019     23,097     24,292  
Residential pass-through securities   44,303     70,513     91,918     95,795     102,359  
Commercial pass-through securities   104,237     90,856     7,833     7,807     7,872  
Mortgage-backed securities   169,930     183,029     122,770     126,699     134,523  
Total securities available for sale $ 714,263   $ 726,920   $ 666,602   $ 706,240   $ 725,085  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 104,086   $ 107,375   $ 107,826   $ 109,061   $ 109,483  
Subordinated debt   63,086     63,107     56,255     46,275     46,294  
Debt securities   167,172     170,482     164,081     155,336     155,777  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   46,381     49,368     51,540     54,130     56,886  
Residential pass-through securities   166,283     174,338     182,335     190,812     200,622  
Commercial pass-through securities   196,816     198,011     200,362     202,560     176,445  
Mortgage-backed securities   409,480     421,717     434,237     447,502     433,953  
Total securities held to maturity $ 576,652   $ 592,199   $ 598,318   $ 602,838   $ 589,730  
                               
Total securities $ 1,290,915   $ 1,319,119   $ 1,264,920   $ 1,309,078   $ 1,314,815  
                               



  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Residential first mortgage loans $ 1,344,044   $ 1,325,105   $ 1,334,284   $ 1,303,249   $ 1,297,453  
Home equity loans and lines of credit   96,165     97,788     96,001     93,473     90,761  
Residential mortgage loans   1,440,209     1,422,893     1,430,285     1,396,722     1,388,214  
Multifamily mortgage loans   1,946,391     1,956,571     1,974,409     1,898,831     1,758,584  
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   1,258,869     1,249,215     1,302,583     1,315,279     1,302,961  
Commercial mortgage loans   3,205,260     3,205,786     3,276,992     3,214,110     3,061,545  
Commercial business loans   65,763     66,476     70,059     78,317     85,825  
Construction loans   13,907     14,377     28,405     26,581     23,271  
Account loans   3,732     3,360     3,310     3,133     3,283  
Other consumer loans   2,082     2,624     3,524     4,427     5,777  
Consumer loans   5,814     5,984     6,834     7,560     9,060  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,730,953     4,715,516     4,812,575     4,723,290     4,567,915  
Unamortized yield adjustments   (52,025 )   (55,712 )   (59,183 )   (62,783 )   (66,567 )
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,678,928     4,659,804     4,753,392     4,660,507     4,501,348  
Less allowance for loan losses   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (33,526 )   (32,731 )   (30,865 )
   Net loans receivable $ 4,645,654   $ 4,626,699   $ 4,719,866   $ 4,627,776   $ 4,470,483  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Residential first mortgage loans   28.4 %   28.1 %   27.7 %   27.6 %   28.4 %
Home equity loans and lines of credit   2.0 %   2.1 %   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.0 %
Residential mortgage loans   30.4 %   30.2 %   29.7 %   29.6 %   30.4 %
Multifamily mortgage loans   41.2 %   41.5 %   41.0 %   40.2 %   38.5 %
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   26.6 %   26.5 %   27.1 %   27.8 %   28.5 %
Commercial mortgage loans   67.8 %   68.0 %   68.1 %   68.0 %   67.0 %
Commercial business loans   1.4 %   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.6 %   1.9 %
Construction loans   0.3 %   0.3 %   0.6 %   0.6 %   0.5 %
Account loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Other consumer loans   0.0 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Consumer loans   0.1 %   0.2 %   0.2 %   0.2 %   0.2 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 22   $ 23   $ 32   $ 19   $ 60  
Nonaccrual loans   20,248     21,297     20,743     20,473     16,799  
Total nonperforming loans   20,270     21,320     20,775     20,492     16,859  
Other real estate owned   -     209     508     674     725  
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,270   $ 21,529   $ 21,283   $ 21,166   $ 17,584  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.43 %   0.46 %   0.44 %   0.44 %   0.37 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.31 %   0.32 %   0.32 %   0.32 %   0.27 %
                               
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):                              
ALLL to total loans   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.69 %   0.68 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   164.15 %   155.28 %   161.38 %   159.73 %   183.08 %
Net charge offs $ 495   $ 242   $ 176   $ 234   $ 101  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.04 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.01 %



   At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 309,063   $ 303,713   $ 305,392   $ 308,631   $ 311,938  
Interest-bearing demand   843,432     800,023     807,389     786,069     1,000,989  
Savings and club   790,658     777,678     760,499     743,289     744,039  
Certificates of deposit   2,204,457     2,256,159     2,300,154     2,116,832     2,016,638  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,838,547     3,833,860     3,868,042     3,646,190     3,761,666  
Total deposits   4,147,610     4,137,573     4,173,434     3,954,821     4,073,604  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,283,211     1,289,285     1,293,845     1,335,844     1,170,144  
Overnight borrowings   30,000     -     -     60,000     -  
Depositor sweep accounts   8,771     36,931     16,702     23,580     28,502  
Total borrowings   1,321,982     1,326,216     1,310,547     1,419,424     1,198,646  
                               
Total funding $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789   $ 5,483,981   $ 5,374,245   $ 5,272,250  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   112.3 %   111.8 %   113.1 %   117.1 %   109.8 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   75.8 %   75.7 %   76.1 %   73.6 %   77.3 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   24.2 %   24.3 %   23.9 %   26.4 %   22.7 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 309,063   $ 303,713   $ 305,392   $ 308,631   $ 311,938  
Interest-bearing demand   843,432     800,023     807,389     786,069     790,164  
Savings and club   790,658     777,678     760,499     743,289     744,039  
Certificates of deposit   1,902,542     1,925,630     1,922,287     1,871,903     1,828,039  
Total retail deposits   3,845,695     3,807,044     3,795,567     3,709,892     3,674,180  
Depositor sweep accounts   8,771     36,931     16,702     23,580     28,502  
Total retail funding   3,854,466     3,843,975     3,812,269     3,733,472     3,702,682  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 210,825  
Certificates of deposit (listing service)   66,110     78,704     108,067     104,990     104,256  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   235,805     251,825     269,800     139,939     84,343  
Total wholesale deposits   301,915     330,529     377,867     244,929     399,424  
FHLB advances   1,283,211     1,289,285     1,293,845     1,335,844     1,170,144  
Overnight borrowings   30,000     -     -     60,000     -  
Total wholesale funding   1,615,126     1,619,814     1,671,712     1,640,773     1,569,568  
                               
Total funding $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789   $ 5,483,981   $ 5,374,245   $ 5,272,250  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   70.5 %   70.4 %   69.5 %   69.5 %   70.2 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   29.5 %   29.6 %   30.5 %   30.5 %   29.8 %



Summary Income Statement For the three months ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Interest income                              
Loans $ 47,818   $ 48,116   $ 49,015   $ 47,437   $ 46,615  
Taxable investment securities   9,772     9,511     9,051     8,879     8,670  
Tax-exempt investment securities   700     710     713     716     702  
Other interest-earning assets   1,158     1,320     1,243     1,174     1,275  
Total interest income   59,448     59,657     60,022     58,206     57,262  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   15,131     14,114     12,727     10,539     9,755  
Borrowings   7,171     6,905     7,946     7,487     6,916  
Total interest expense   22,302     21,019     20,673     18,026     16,671  
Net interest income   37,146     38,638     39,349     40,180     40,591  
Provision for loan losses (provision reversal)   664     (179 )   971     2,100     717  
Net interest income after provision

 (provision reversal) for loan losses		   36,482     38,817     38,378     38,080     39,874  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,340     1,674     1,258     1,173     1,205  
(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities   (141 )   (182 )   -     -     9  
Gain on sale of loans   196     151     101     132     127  
Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned   9     (6 )   36     (50 )   60  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,586     1,560     1,599     1,594     1,604  
Electronic banking fees and charges   270     253     277     250     278  
Miscellaneous   128     226     38     83     75  
Total non-interest income   3,388     3,676     3,309     3,182     3,358  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,338     15,350     15,699     15,642     15,277  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,744     2,979     2,761     2,736     2,716  
Equipment and systems   2,917     3,053     3,377     2,926     2,776  
Advertising and marketing   948     739     787     577     757  
Federal deposit insurance premium   438     455     421     465     463  
Directors' compensation   770     770     746     758     754  
Merger-related expenses   -     -     -     -     5,149  
Miscellaneous   4,590     3,425     3,479     3,353     3,365  
Total non-interest expense   28,745     26,771     27,270     26,457     31,257  
Income before income taxes   11,125     15,722     14,417     14,805     11,975  
Income taxes   2,314     4,305     3,649     3,659     4,257  
Net income $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ 10,768   $ 11,146   $ 7,718  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12   $ 0.08  
Diluted $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12   $ 0.08  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.05   $ 0.20   $ 0.04  
Cash dividends declared $ 5,204   $ 5,338   $ 4,082   $ 19,404   $ 3,892  
Dividend payout ratio   59.1 %   46.8 %   37.9 %   174.1 %   50.4 %
                               
Weighted average number of  common

 shares outstanding		                              
Basic   87,090     89,488     92,434     95,127     98,046  
Diluted   87,132     89,532     92,480     95,181     98,100  

____________________

(1) Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 include a $0.16 special dividend representing a supplemental distribution of net income to stockholders from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.



   For the three months ended  
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,648,362   $ 4,709,052   $ 4,758,587   $ 4,562,375   $ 4,507,336  
Taxable investment securities   1,184,401     1,161,492     1,158,720     1,180,655     1,192,066  
Tax-exempt investment securities   132,110     134,309     135,453     136,056     134,683  
Other interest-earning assets   98,374     107,554     87,916     112,629     142,591  
Total interest-earning assets   6,063,247     6,112,407     6,140,676     5,991,715     5,976,676  
Non-interest-earning assets   572,218     574,921     587,921     596,006     586,976  
    Total assets $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ 6,728,597   $ 6,587,721   $ 6,563,652  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 815,624   $ 790,567   $ 792,989   $ 788,148   $ 1,004,445  
Savings and club   780,558     773,308     743,676     747,743     724,430  
Certificates of deposit   2,229,723     2,288,836     2,214,932     2,046,997     1,983,372  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,825,905     3,852,711     3,751,597     3,582,888     3,712,247  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,284,427     1,292,168     1,293,470     1,350,113     1,179,147  
Other borrowings   29,439     26,037     119,281     40,981     34,636  
Total borrowings   1,313,866     1,318,205     1,412,751     1,391,094     1,213,783  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,139,771     5,170,916     5,164,348     4,973,982     4,926,030  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   311,648     307,645     315,165     314,114     305,763  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   39,294     35,930     37,374     43,533     39,340  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   350,942     343,575     352,539     357,647     345,103  
Total liabilities   5,490,713     5,514,491     5,516,887     5,331,629     5,271,133  
Stockholders' equity   1,144,752     1,172,837     1,211,710     1,256,092     1,292,519  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ 6,728,597   $ 6,587,721   $ 6,563,652  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average

 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.97 %   118.21 %   118.91 %   120.46 %   121.33 %



  For the three months ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.11 %   4.09 %   4.12 %   4.16 %   4.14 %
Taxable investment securities   3.30 %   3.28 %   3.12 %   3.01 %   2.91 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.12 %   2.12 %   2.11 %   2.10 %   2.09 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.71 %   4.91 %   5.66 %   4.17 %   3.58 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.92 %   3.91 %   3.91 %   3.89 %   3.83 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   1.19 %   1.06 %   0.97 %   0.86 %   0.89 %
Savings and club   0.68 %   0.60 %   0.49 %   0.41 %   0.29 %
Certificates of deposit   2.04 %   1.90 %   1.79 %   1.58 %   1.41 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.58 %   1.47 %   1.36 %   1.18 %   1.05 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.21 %   2.13 %   2.27 %   2.19 %   2.34 %
Other borrowings   0.99 %   0.35 %   1.99 %   0.94 %   0.34 %
Total borrowings   2.18 %   2.10 %   2.25 %   2.15 %   2.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.74 %   1.63 %   1.60 %   1.45 %   1.35 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.18 %   2.28 %   2.31 %   2.44 %   2.48 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.45 %   2.53 %   2.56 %   2.68 %   2.72 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets

 (annualized)		   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.20 %   0.19 %   0.20 %
Non-interest expense to average assets

 (annualized)		   1.73 %   1.60 %   1.62 %   1.61 %   1.90 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   70.91 %   63.27 %   63.93 %   61.01 %   71.12 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.47 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.08 %   3.89 %   3.55 %   3.55 %   2.39 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   3.80 %   4.78 %   4.33 %   4.29 %   2.90 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Adjusted Net Income                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ 10,768   $ 11,146   $ 7,718  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   -     -     -     -     3,698  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   1,216     -     -     -     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 10,027   $ 11,417   $ 10,768   $ 11,146   $ 11,416  
                               
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS)                              
Net income per common share Basic and

 Diluted (GAAP)		 $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12   $ 0.08  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   -     -     -     -     0.04  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.01     -     -     -     -  
Adjusted net income per common share Basic

 and Diluted (non-GAAP)		 $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12   $ 0.12  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense                              
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 28,745   $ 26,771   $ 27,270   $ 26,457   $ 31,257  
Less: Merger-related expenses   -     -     -     -     (5,149 )
Less: Branch consolidation expenses (1)   (1,725 )   -     -     -     -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 27,020   $ 26,771   $ 27,270   $ 26,457   $ 26,108  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio                              
Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)   1.73 %   1.60 %   1.62 %   1.61 %   1.90 %
Less: Merger-related expenses   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.31 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -0.10 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.63 %   1.60 %   1.62 %   1.61 %   1.59 %
                               
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                              
Non-interest expense / (Net interest income

 + non-interest income) (GAAP)		   70.9 %   63.3 %   63.9 %   61.0 %   71.1 %
Less: Merger-related expenses   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   -11.7 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -4.3 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   66.6 %   63.3 %   63.9 %   61.0 %   59.4 %
                               
Adjusted Return on Average Assets                              
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.47 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.22 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.07 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.60 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.69 %
                               
Adjusted Return on Average Equity                              
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.08 %   3.89 %   3.55 %   3.55 %   2.39 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   1.14 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.42 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   3.50 %   3.89 %   3.55 %   3.55 %   3.53 %

____________________

(1) The amounts included in branch consolidation expenses were located on the income statement in salaries and employee benefits and miscellaneous expense totaling $654,000 and $1,071,000, respectively.  



  For the three months ended  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   2018   2018   2018  
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible

 Equity		                              
Net income annualized (GAAP) $ 35,244   $ 45,668   $ 43,072   $ 44,584   $ 30,872  
                               
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837   $ 1,211,710   $ 1,256,092   $ 1,292,519  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (221,024 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (5,313 )   (5,606 )   (5,915 )   (6,191 )   (6,404 )
Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 928,544   $ 956,336   $ 994,900   $ 1,039,006   $ 1,065,091  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   3.80 %   4.78 %   4.33 %   4.29 %   2.90 %
                               
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average

 Tangible Equity		                              
Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP) $ 40,108   $ 45,668   $ 43,072   $ 44,584   $ 45,664  
                               
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837   $ 1,211,710   $ 1,256,092   $ 1,292,519  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (221,024 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (5,313 )   (5,606 )   (5,915 )   (6,191 )   (6,404 )
Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 928,544   $ 956,336   $ 994,900   $ 1,039,006   $ 1,065,091  
                               
Adjusted return on average tangible equity

 (non-GAAP)		   4.32 %   4.78 %   4.33 %   4.29 %   4.29 %
                               



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the year ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2018  
Adjusted Net Income            
Net income (GAAP) $ 42,142   $ 19,596  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   -     5,105  
Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017   -     2,717  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   1,216     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,358   $ 27,418  
             
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS)            
Net income per common share

 Basic and Diluted (GAAP)		 $ 0.46   $ 0.24  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   -     0.06  
Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017   -     0.03  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.01     -  
Adjusted net income per common share Basic

 and Diluted (non-GAAP)		 $ 0.47   $ 0.33  
             
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense            
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 109,243   $ 97,850  
Less: Merger-related expenses   -     (6,743 )
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   (1,725 )   -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 107,518   $ 91,107  
             
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio            
Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)   1.64 %   1.86 %
Less: Merger-related expenses   0.00 %   -0.13 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -0.03 %   0.00 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.61 %   1.73 %
             
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio            
Non-interest expense / (Net interest income

 + non-interest income) (GAAP)		   64.69 %   72.72 %
Less: Merger-related expenses   0.00 %   -5.01 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -1.02 %   0.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   63.67 %   67.71 %
             
Adjusted Return on Average Assets            
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.63 %   0.37 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.00 %   0.10 %
Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017   0.00 %   0.05 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.02 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.65 %   0.52 %
             
Adjusted Return on Average Equity            
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.52 %   1.81 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.00 %   0.47 %
Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017   0.00 %   0.25 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.10 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   3.62 %   2.53 %
             



             
  For the year ended  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP June 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2018  
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity            
Net income (GAAP) $ 42,142   $ 19,596  
             
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,196,622   $ 1,081,666  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (136,622 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (5,758 )   (1,785 )
Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 979,969   $ 943,259  
             
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.30 %   2.08 %
             
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity            
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,358   $ 27,418  
             
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,196,622   $ 1,081,666  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (136,622 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (5,758 )   (1,785 )
Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 979,969   $ 943,259  
             
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.42 %   2.91 %
             

 

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Source: Kearny Bank

