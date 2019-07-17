KB Industries CEO Kevin Bagnall Featured in ENR's Top 25 Newsmaker Awards - Advanced the Industry





Tampa Bay, FL, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC:AWSL) is pleased to announce Kevin Bagnall, President and CEO of Atlantic Wind & Solar and its wholly owned subsidiary KB Industries, was featured In ENR's Top 25 Newsmaker Awards for Advancing the Industry.



Engineering News Record

Top 25 In News Makers excerpt, winners were described as, "Astute leaders. Risk takers. Clever problem solvers. Passionate community servants. The 2018 class of ENR Newsmakers embodies qualities that enable members to improve the construction industry and benefit the public. To identify the Top 25 Newsmakers, our editors combed through an entire year's worth of ENR's web, print and regional content to identify individuals who had served the best interests of the construction industry and their communities in 2018."

Within the publication, Engineering News Record ‘ENR' discussed KB Industries and its flagship product Flexi-Pave with particular attention on its Yellowstone National Park installation. Discussed within, KBI's proprietary technology used recycled tires and other materials that returns rain and snow to the water basin without leaching pollutants into the ground water. The product is considered a solution to the world's growing water crisis and being brought to the attention of Infrastructure engineers within the ‘storm water management' arena.

About the Yellowstone National Park Installation

Addressing the decaying trail infrastructure, over 14,000 sq.ft. of Flexi-Pave® have been laid by KBI around Old Faithful. These rubber granules are produced under KBI's proprietary technology using recycled tires and other materials that returns rain and snow to the water basin without leaching pollutants into the ground water. By replacing the broken asphalt with flexible porous paving - Flexi-Pave, thus allowing a positive aquifer recharge that would ultimately provide water through the fragile eco-system to Yellowstone's Geysers. This also reduced the physical contamination of the broken asphalt entering the geysers.

Management would like to provide special thanks to Michelin tires (who donated about $300,000 worth of tires to Yellowstone for the installation.

Commenting on the news, Chairman, CEO of AWSL Kevin Bagnall stated, "We are delighted to be featured in such a prestigious publication and to have our Flexi-Pave solution acknowledged and praised by the industry as a timely and environmentally friendly solution to the increasing ‘Storm Water Management Needs' caused by Urbanization Growth."

A bright future for Flexi-Pave

Engineers are becoming more aware of the need to protect the environment, aware of the need to return clean non polluted water to the aquifer, as a result they are specifying Flexi-Pave to help remedy the environmental problems that are being caused by traditional road and walkway surfacing materials. Our Flexi-Pave can be seen at Arlington National Cemetery NASA and the Smithsonian Institute to name but a few. The product utilizes one of the world's most environmentally unfriendly products, ‘used tires', by converting them into a product that is beneficial to the environment. Our technology is reducing the amount of CO2 by as much as 36.96 lbs per one sq. ft of Flexi-Pave produced verses discharging the CO2 into the atmosphere when used tires are burnt in the production of cement. Flexi-Pave is now a proprietary product being included in specifications by engineers internationally.

About ENR

Engineering News-Record provides the engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world. Our products include a weekly magazine with more than 47,812 paid subscribers, a website with over 196,000 unique visitors a month and a series of in-person events. The audience includes contractors, project owners, engineers, architects, government regulators and industry suppliers—many of whom work globally. ENR connects diverse sectors of the industry with coverage that everyone needs about issues such as business management, design, construction methods, technology, safety, law, legislation, environment and labor.

View the Top 25 Award at: https://www.enr.com/articles/46193-enrs-top-25-newmakers-of-2018-advanced-the-industry

About KB Industries Inc.

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) created the world's first flexible porous paving in 2002 and offers a comprehensive suite of proven products and solutions to solve the toughest infrastructure challenges. From its category leading KBI Flexi-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines technology and experience to solve problems using innovative materials and designs. The Company recreated and revolutionized the porous paving industry with the introduction of the original KBI Flexi-Pave. By combining recycled passenger tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous, but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications to great success. KBI Flexi®-Pave has more than 18 years of proven testing and successful project installations across the globe.

Visit: www.kbius.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

727-723-3300

Source: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.