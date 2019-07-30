Quantcast

Karyopharm to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


-- Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET --

NEWTON, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Karyopharm's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday August 6, 2019 to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 437-4406 (local) or (484) 756-4292 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 5550468. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.  Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).  Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO™ (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.  A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.  In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.  For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Karp

Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com

Media:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

212-600-1902 | david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Source: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

