Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: 

  • The Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and will present at 4:20 p.m. ET.

     
  • The Citi 2019 Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

A live webcast of the Baird presentation can be accessed on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO™ (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Karp

Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com

Media:

FTI Consulting

Robert Stanislaro

212-850-5657 | robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

