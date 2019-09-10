Kane Biotech Releases Inaugural Business Update Video





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE), (the "Corporation" or "Kane Biotech"), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today hosted their first-ever business update. The video update, included below, features presentations from several members of Kane's team.



To view the video, please visit: https://ir.kanebiotech.com/2019-business-update-video

"I joined Kane Biotech exactly one year ago today, and I am proud to say that we've made notable progress on all of the initiatives that were laid out when I began." stated Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech. "We have released several new products and significantly grown our sales in the animal health/oral care market, and we've partnered with a few very well-known distributors and collaborators in the field in order to accelerate our growth. We have also furthered the development of our DispersinB hydrogel for wound care in the human health market and are now ready to start seeking FDA approval. These advancements can all be attributed to the world-class team we have assembled over the past year, many of whom are featured in today's update. I believe the combination of this strong team, our unique product positioned in an emerging market, and our recent funding from WD Canada have positioned us very well to become the leader in the biofilm space. We have a number of new milestones on the horizon, each with the opportunity to be a transformational event for Kane. I look forward to providing updates on these in the coming months."

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB(TM), DispersinB(R), Aledex(R), bluestem(TM), AloSera(TM), coactiv+(TM) and Kane(R) are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

