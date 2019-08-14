Kane Biotech Announces Q2 Earnings Release and Inaugural Business Update Video





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE), (the "Corporation" or "Kane Biotech"), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced that they will release second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings on Wednesday, August 21st after market close. The company is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their first-ever business update in lieu of an earnings conference call this quarter. The business update video will feature presentations from several members of Kane's team and will go live on September 10th at 4:30pm EST.



Both the Q2 earnings release and the business update video will be available on Kane's investor site at https://ir.kanebiotech.com/press-releases.

"We have been very successful and have seen great progress with both our Animal Health and Human Health businesses. We continue to engage with several new partners and distributors in order to grow sales, expand into new markets and grow our product portfolios. I look forward to shedding more light on these recent progressions as well as on what we have planned for the months to come," stated Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer at Kane Biotech.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB(TM), DispersinB(R), Aledex(R), bluestem(TM), AloSera(TM), coactiv+(TM) and Kane(R) are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:

