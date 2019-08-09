Kandi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





• Q2 total revenues increased 47.6% YoY to $24.1 million -

• Q2 sales of off-road vehicles increased 506.9% YoY to $5.2 million -

• Q2 gross margin increased to 17.4% compared to 12.6% -

JINHUA, China, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(the "Company," "we" or "Kandi") (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 47.6% from total revenues of $16.4 million for the same period in 2018.



Electric Vehicle ("EV") parts sales increased by 22.4%, to $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with EV parts sales of $15.5 million for the same period in 2018.



Revenues from sales of off-road vehicles increased by 506.9%, to $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with revenues from sales of off-road vehicles of $0.8 million for the same period in 2018.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.3 million, or $0.14 loss per fully diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $ 0.03 earnings per fully diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss1, which excludes employee stock compensation expenses and the change in fair value of contingent consideration, was $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 was $0.12 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share1 of $0.05 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Working capital was $9.6 million as of June 30, 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $5.2 million as of June 30, 2019.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "The EV sales in the second quarter was still impacted by the Chinese government's 2019 national subsidy policy adjustments and the JV Company's pending restructuring, causing the loss of the JV Company, which resulted in Kandi's overall loss. However, Kandi's EV parts and off-road vehicle sales have achieved excellent growth during the second quarter, increasing 22.4% and 506.9%, respectively. The management team is expecting to complete the JV Company's restructuring by the end of the third quarter. In addition, we believe that Kandi Electric Vehicles Jiangsu Co., Ltd.'s receipt of the "dual production licenses" as a qualified Pure Electric Vehicle Production Manufacturer is a new breakthrough that may lead to tremendous opportunities in the government-accredited online ride hailing market for Kandi's EVs. We believe that the JV Company will be able to achieve exciting future growth under Geely's leadership."

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

2Q19 2Q18 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $24.1 $16.4 47.6 % Gross Profit (US$million) $4.2 $2.1 104.2 % Gross Margin 17.4 % 12.6 % -

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 47.6% compared to the same period last year. The increase in net revenues was mainly due to an increase in sales of both EV parts and off-road vehicles during this quarter.

Operating Loss

2Q19 2Q18 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$million) $7.2 $4.7 51.2 % Operating Loss (US$million) ($3.0 ) ($2.7 ) 10.4 % Operating Margin -12.2 % -16.3 % -

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $7.2 million, compared with $4.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in total operating expenses was due to increased selling and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses, which were $0.9 million and $5.6 million in this quarter compared with $0.2 million and $3.9 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP & Non-GAAP Net Income

2Q19 2Q18 Y-o-Y% Net (Loss) Income (US$million) ($7.3 ) $1.4 - 632.4 % (loss) Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share ($0.14 ) $0.03 - (loss) Earnings per Weighted Average Diluted Share ($0.14 ) $0.03 - Stock Compensation Expenses $1.2 $1.8 -30.2 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration ($0.5 ) ($0.7 ) -20.2 % Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income ($6.6 ) $2.5 -360.7 %

Net loss was $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $1.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased share of loss of the JV Company compared to the same period of last year, a result of adjustment of the national subsidy policy and the pending restructuring of the JV Company, as well as the increased operation cost of the Company since Hainan facility has been put into production.

Non-GAAP net loss was $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 360.7% decrease compared to Non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased share of loss of the JV Company compared to the same period of last year, a result of adjustment of the national subsidy policy and the pending restructuring of the JV Company, as well as the increased operation cost of the Company since Hainan facility has been put into production.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") Financial Results

The condensed financial income statements of the JV Company in the second quarter are as set forth below:

2Q19 2Q18 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $2.8 $19.6 -85.6 % Gross Loss (US$million) ($2.6 ) ($4.7 ) -44.4 % Net (loss) Income ($10.4 ) $4.8 -318.0 % % of Net revenue -366.2 % 24.2 % -

Revenue for the JV Company was $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 85.6% compared to the same quarter of 2018. Net loss was $10.4 million, a 318.0% decrease compared to net income of $4.8 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Kandi recorded 43.47%* of the JV Company's loss of $4.5 million for the second quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after-tax loss of the JV Company was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

* In March 21, 2019, the JV Company converted a loan of RMB314 million (approximately $46.7 million) from Geely Group last year to equity in order to increase its cash flow. As a result, the registered capital of the JV Company became RMB 2.44 billion (approximately $363.2 million), of which the Company, through Kandi Vehicles (as defined below) owned 43.47% and Geely Technologies Group Co., Ltd. owned 56.53%, respectively,

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on August 9, 2019. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Ms. Zhu Xiaoying, interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-289-0438

International dial-in number: + 1-323-794-2423

Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135731

A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ( KNDI ), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries, SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company"). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the JV Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of June, 2019, Geely Group (including its affiliate) holds 56.53%, and Kandi Vehicles holds 43.47% in the JV Company, pending the closing of a transfer of 21.47% of the equity interests in the JV Company from Kandi Vehicles to Geely Group's affiliate, which will result in Kandi Vehicles holding a 22% equity interest after the closing. The JV Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:



Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (UNAUDITED) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,608,933 $ 15,662,201 Restricted cash 1,573,992 6,690,870 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $135,557 and

$120,010 as of June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively) 41,926,724 34,274,728 Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $901,110 and

$840,701 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 28,980,722 21,997,868 Notes receivable - 72,712 Notes receivable from the JV Company and related party 1,456,537 3,861,032 Other receivables 7,936,107 1,264,323 Prepayments and prepaid expense 10,290,832 11,136,408 Due from employees 4,208 1,001 Advances to suppliers 4,874,600 4,705,183 Amount due from the JV Company, net 60,945,283 67,683,462 Right - of - use asset 75,205 - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 161,673,143 167,349,788 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 78,839,301 82,045,923 Land use rights, net 11,603,594 11,749,728 Deferred taxes assets - 8,204 Investment in the JV Company 119,144,892 128,929,893 Goodwill 28,586,379 28,552,215 Intangible assets 4,020,363 4,328,127 Other long term assets 5,286,205 5,865,386 TOTAL Long-Term Assets 247,480,734 261,479,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 409,153,877 $ 428,829,264 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 77,907,803 $ 112,309,683 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,233,787 4,251,487 Short-term loans 32,189,466 30,539,236 Customer deposits 141,678 94,408 Notes payable 20,258,972 12,787,619 Income tax payable 330,772 3,471,366 Due to employees 8,464 28,473 Deferred income 1,320,147 1,340,605 Lease liability 76,348 - Advance receipts 14,565,369 - Total Current Liabilities 152,032,806 164,822,877 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 28,693,778 28,794,136 Deferred taxes liability 2,776,327 1,711,343 Contingent liability 6,619,000 7,256,000 Other long-term liability - 622,034 Total Long-Term Liabilities 38,089,105 38,383,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES 190,121,911 203,206,390 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,243,102 and

55,992,002 shares issued and 52,819,441 and 51,484,444 outstanding at June

30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52,819 51,484 Additional paid-in capital 259,636,605 254,989,657 Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at June 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (21,224,639 ) (9,497,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,432,819 ) (19,921,258 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 219,031,966 225,622,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 409,153,877 $ 428,829,264





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $ 20,056,696 $ 11,618,855 $ 36,391,659 $ 17,351,318 REVENUES FROM THE JV COMPANY AND

RELATED PARTY, NET 4,089,534 4,740,751 5,823,031 7,344,195 REVENUES, NET 24,146,230 16,359,606 42,214,690 24,695,513 COST OF GOODS SOLD (19,944,076 ) (14,301,594 ) (34,876,099 ) (21,291,550 ) GROSS PROFIT 4,202,154 2,058,012 7,338,591 3,403,963 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (632,590 ) (642,889 ) (1,170,023 ) (1,400,187 ) Selling and marketing (899,478 ) (228,173 ) (1,517,481 ) (976,398 ) General and administrative (5,623,798 ) (3,861,263 ) (7,663,326 ) (3,463,092 ) Total Operating Expenses (7,155,866 ) (4,732,325 ) (10,350,830 ) (5,839,677 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,953,712 ) (2,674,313 ) (3,012,239 ) (2,435,714 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 97,814 456,784 350,218 1,399,777 Interest expense (429,355 ) (471,616 ) (868,538 ) (1,022,033 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 548,000 686,833 637,000 3,367,012 Government grants 175,319 15,558 223,043 110,813 Gain from equity dilution in JV (24,131 ) - 4,341,259 - Share of (loss) income after tax of the JV Company (4,500,201 ) 2,372,696 (14,449,359 ) 3,167,751 Other income, net (174,597 ) 627,582 299,793 650,559 Total other (expense) income, net (4,307,151 ) 3,687,837 (9,466,584 ) 7,673,879 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,260,863 ) 1,013,524 (12,478,823 ) 5,238,165 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (57,295 ) 361,001 751,193 (135,645 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (7,318,158 ) 1,374,525 (11,727,630 ) 5,102,520 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation (4,915,589 ) (12,587,622 ) 488,439 (5,122,382 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (12,233,747 ) $ (11,213,097 ) $ (11,239,191 ) $ (19,862 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 52,806,331 51,140,542 52,189,237 50,893,356 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

DILUTED 52,806,331 51,140,542 52,189,237 50,893,356 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.10 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.10





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total shareholder's equity, beginning balance $ $ $ $ Common Stock: Beginning balance 52,581 51,009 51,484 48,037 Stock issuance and award 238 289 1,335 3,261 Ending balance 52,819 51,298 52,819 51,298 Additional Paid-in Capital: Beginning balance 258,377,036 252,154,904 254,989,657 233,055,348 Stock issuance and award 1,259,569 2,038,476 4,646,948 21,138,032 Ending balance 259,636,605 254,193,380 259,636,605 254,193,380 Retained Earnings: Beginning balance (13,906,481 ) (74,315 ) (9,497,009 ) (3,802,310 ) Net (loss) income (7,318,158 ) 1,374,525 (11,727,630 ) 5,102,520 Ending balance (21,224,639 ) 1,300,210 (21,224,639 ) 1,300,210 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income: Beginning balance (14,517,230 ) 1,154,477 (19,921,258 ) (6,310,763 ) Foreign currency translation (4,915,589 ) (12,587,622 ) 488,439 (5,122,382 ) Ending balance (19,432,819 ) (11,433,145 ) (19,432,819 ) (11,433,145 ) Total shareholder's equity, ending balance $ 219,031,966 $ 244,111,743 $ 219,031,966 $ 244,111,743





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (11,727,630 ) $ 5,102,520 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,376,097 1,791,762 Assets impairments 59,799 341,261 Allowance for doubtful accounts 15,543 (7,257 ) Deferred taxes 51,275 - Share of (loss) income after tax of the JV Company 14,449,359 (3,167,751 ) Gain from equity dilution in JV (4,341,259 ) - Reserve for fixed assets - (54,799 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (637,000 ) (3,367,012 ) Stock compensation cost 1,314,408 222,259 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: (Increase) Decrease In: Accounts receivable (16,560,338 ) (36,123,904 ) Deferred taxes assets - (53,330 ) Notes receivable 250,593 502,623.00 Notes receivable from the JV Company and related party 442,223 2,060,755 Inventories (7,093,904 ) 5,020,163 Other receivables and other assets (6,234,801 ) 927,544 Due from employee (23,540 ) (22,355 ) Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 708,825 (2,626,098 ) Amount due from the JV Company (4,128,506 ) (39,263,079 ) Amount due from JV Company-Longterm - 15,907,183 Due from related party - 165,614 Increase (Decrease) In: Accounts payable 387,505 41,319,755 Other payables and accrued liabilities 7,844,434 25,636,794 Notes payable (10,161,233 ) (11,936,770 ) Customer deposits 46,806 75,010 Income tax payable (2,134,722 ) (1,837,147 ) Deferred income (22,838 ) (779,240 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (33,118,904 ) $ (165,499 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (512,707 ) (122,407 ) Purchases of land use rights and other intangible assets - (107,917 ) Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao (net of cash received) - (3,694,275 ) Purchases of construction in progress - (48,042 ) Reimbursement of capitalize interests for construction in progress - 1,860,287 Long Term Investment - 1,492,162 Advance receipts of equity transfer 14,740,783 - Net cash used in investing activities $ 14,228,076 $ (620,192 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term bank loans 17,541,532 14,764,553 Repayments of short-term bank loans (15,920,046 ) (14,764,553 ) Repayments of long-term bank loans (147,408 ) (157,070 ) Proceeds from notes payable - 34,702,510 Repayment of notes payable - (40,349,566 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,474,078 $ (5,804,126 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH (17,416,750 ) (6,589,817 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 246,604 (30,020 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT

BEGINNING OF YEAR 22,353,071 16,110,496 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD 5,182,925 9,490,659 -CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 3,608,933 1,612,459 -RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 1,573,992 7,878,200 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid 1,199,807 1,815,156 Interest paid 868,538 848,232 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES: Long term and short term Advances to suppliers transferred to Construction in progress - 28,158,299 Settlement of due from the JV Company and related parties with notes receivable from related parties 11,055,587 36,310,747 Settlement of accounts receivables with notes receivable from unrelated parties 8,859,211 39,932,517 Assignment of notes receivable from unrelated parties to supplier to settle accounts payable 8,682,321 12,570,974 Assignment of notes receivable from the JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle accounts payable 5,623,609 35,176,703 Assignment of notes receivable from the JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle other payable 7,429,355 - Settlement of accounts payable with notes payables 20,502,956 19,480,843 Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao by stock - 20,718,859 Replacement of notes payables with accounts payable 2,800,749 10,994,880 Amount due from the JV Company converted to investment in the JV Company - 85,602,991 Reversal of construction in progress and accounts payable - 8,299,226 Reclassification of overpaid accounts payable to advances to suppliers - 3,703,808

1 Non-GAAP measures, including Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change in fair value of contingent consideration and the effects of stock compensation expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.











Source: Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.