



Malta, 22 August 2019

Kambi Group plc signs contract extension with DraftKings

Extension includes eight additional states

Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting provider, and DraftKings Inc., the sports-tech and media entertainment company, have today signed a multi-state contract extension. The expansion agreement includes terms for the Kambi-DraftKings partnership to be extended into eight additional states; Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The terms of the deal therefore secure Kambi's current revenues in New Jersey for at least the short-to-medium term, while also providing the opportunity to generate incremental revenues as and when the partnership enters the additional jurisdictions.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, said: "Over the course of the past 12 months, Kambi and DraftKings have developed a symbiotic relationship, working closely together to deliver a high-quality sportsbook, which has only improved over time.

"I'm delighted the extension of our relationship through this new agreement will enable players in other states to enjoy the same exciting sports betting experiences that have helped DraftKings become a market leader in New Jersey."

Jason Robins, DraftKings Chief Executive Officer, said: "Kambi has been a key partner for DraftKings, providing us with backend sportsbook technology that has enabled to us to offer our customers an engaging product in a highly competitive market."





For further information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations

Mia.Nordlander@kambi.com

Mobile: +44 (0)7850 910 933





About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 750 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, and is ISO 27001and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Redeye AB

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90

Disclaimer: The information in this press release is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

The information in this report was sent for publication on 22 August 2019 at 08:45 CEST by CEO Kristian Nylén.

Attachment

Source: Kambi Group plc