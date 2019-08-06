Kamada Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019





Total Revenues for Second Quarter of 2019 were $35.3 Million, a 4% Increase Year-Over-Year

Total Revenues for First Six Months of 2019 were $62.1 Million, a 21% Increase Year-Over-Year

Gross Profit for Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019 was $13.6 million and $24.8 Million, Respectively, a 27% and 40% Increase Year-Over-Year, Respectively

Net income was $11.1 Million for First Six Months of 2019, an Increase of 59% Compared to $6.9 Million for Same Period of 2018

Reiterating Full-Year 2019 Total Revenue Guidance of $125 Million to $130 Million

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived protein therapeutics company, today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.

"We are excited about our continued strong performance in 2019," said Amir London, Kamada's Chief Executive Officer. "For the second quarter of 2019, total revenues were $35.3 million, a 4% increase year-over-year, and for the first six months of 2019, total revenues were $62.1 million, which represented a 21% increase over the first six months of 2018. Based on our continued strong performance in the second quarter, and our positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our previously provided full-year 2019 total revenue guidance of $125 million to $130 million, which, if achieved, would represent another strong year of double-digit percentage growth over full-year 2018 total revenues. As a reminder, our GLASSIA supply agreement with Takeda currently extends through the end of 2020. While the possible transition of GLASSIA manufacturing to Takeda after 2020, will result in a significant reduction of Kamada's revenues, we are expecting a flow of future royalty payments for 20 years, until 2040."

"From a profitability standpoint, our gross profit increased 27% and 40% year-over-year during the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively," continued Mr. London. "Our gross margins in our Proprietary Products segment for the first six months of 2019 were 47%, as compared to 41% in the comparable period in 2018. Our profitability increased our cash and cash equivalents to $62.0 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $11.4 million compared to the end of 2018. For the remainder of the year, while we expect our annual results to improve as compared to 2018, our overall gross margins in the second half of 2019 will be slightly reduced due to an expected different product mix."

"We also continue to achieve important progress advancing our clinical development pipeline. Kamada intends to conduct a unified global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for inhaled AAT for AAT Deficiency in the U.S. under an Investigational New Drug application (IND), and in Europe under a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) in order to submit marketing applications for regulatory approval in both regions. Importantly, we have progressed with the Human Factor Study (HFS) that was required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and its results will be submitted as part of our IND filing. In Europe, we expect to begin dosing the first patients in this pivotal Phase 3 trial before the end of the year. Patients recruitment to this study in the U.S. is pending IND approval," concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total revenues were $35.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 4% increase from the $33.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues from the Proprietary Products segment in the second quarter of 2019 were $27.3 million, a 5% increase from the $26.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues from the Distribution segment were $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 1% increase from the $7.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit was $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 27% increase from the $10.7 million reported in the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin increased to 39% from 32% in the second quarter of 2018. The higher gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 was due to improved manufacturing efficiencies and a favorable product sales mix.

Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing, G&A, and Other expenses, totaled $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. As Kamada intends to initiate its Inhaled AAT Phase 3 clinical trial before the end of the year, the Company continues to expect that its annual R&D expenses will increase for the full-year as compared to 2018.

Net income was $6.1 million or $0.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.14 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities was $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to cash used in operating activities of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total revenues were $62.1 million in the first six months of 2019, a 21% increase from the $51.3 million recorded in the first six months of 2018.

Revenues from the Proprietary Products segment for the first six months of 2019 were $47.7 million, a 25% increase from the $38.2 million reported in the first six months of 2018.

Revenues from the Distribution segment were $14.4 million in the first six months of 2019, a 10% increase from the $13.1 million recorded in the first six months of 2018.

Gross profit was $24.8 million in the first six months of 2019, a 40% increase from the $17.7 million reported in the first six months of 2018. Gross margin increased to 40% from 35% in the first six months of 2018.

Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing and G&A, and Other expenses, totaled $13.2 million in the six months of 2019, as compared to $11.3 million in the six months of 2018.

Net income was $11.1 million, or $0.27 per share, in the first six months of 2019, as compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.17 per share, in the first six months of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $14.5 million in the first six months of 2019, as compared to $8.7 million in the first six months of 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities was $12.8 million in the first six months of 2019, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $3.1 million in the first six months of 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $62.0 million, as compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Progressed with the HFS that was required by the FDA in support of the Company's Inhaled AAT program for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

Concluded enrollment in the proof-of-concept clinical trial of IV-AAT for the treatment of acute Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD). The trial is assessing the safety and preliminary efficacy of IV-AAT as preemptive therapy for patients at high-risk for the development of steroid-refractory acute GvHD.

Completed the Phase 2 trial of IV AAT for the prevention of lung transplant rejection, which is being conducted in collaboration with Takeda. Data analysis is on-going, and top-line results are currently expected to be reported by the end of 2019.

Eitan Kyiet, Vice President of Business Development, has left the Company to pursue other opportunities. His responsibilities have been assumed on an interim basis by Mr. London.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is focused on plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications, and has a commercial product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived Immune globulins. AAT is a protein derived from human plasma with known and newly-discovered therapeutic roles given its immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, tissue-protective and antimicrobial properties. The Company's flagship product is GLASSIA®, the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kamada markets GLASSIA® in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other counties through local distributors. Kamada's second leading product is KamRAB, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis against rabies infection. KamRAB is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB and through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. In addition to GLASSIA and KEDRAB, Kamada has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. Kamada has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency, and in addition, its intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as GvHD, prevention of lung transplant rejection and type-1 diabetes. Kamada also leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding re-affirmation of the 2019 revenue guidance, our expectation for 20 years of royalties from Takeda post 2020, our expectation that our annual results will improve as compared to 2018, our overall gross margins in the second half of 2019 anticipated to be slightly reduced due to an expected different product mix, the timing of the start of dosing of first patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial for Inhaled AAT in Europe before the end of this year, expectation of higher R&D expenses due to initiation of the Phase 3 clinical trial for Inhaled AAT, our plans to submit marketing applications regulatory approval for Inhaled AAT in both the U.S. and Europe and our anticipated timetable for the publication of results of the completed Phase 2 trial of IV AAT for the prevention of lung transplant rejection.. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, unexpected results of ongoing clinical studies, delays with the studies, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, including AAT, regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions, corporate events associated with our partners, including Takeda, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,835 $ 12,356 $ 18,093 Short-term investments 38,122 32,233 32,499 Trade receivables, net 25,497 24,779 27,674 Other accounts receivables 3,292 1,863 3,308 Inventories 35,501 27,373 29,316 126,247 98,604 110,890 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,424 24,916 25,004 Other long term assets 174 173 174 Deferred taxes 1,644 - 2,048 30,242 25,089 27,226 $ 156,489 $ 123,693 $ 138,116 Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans and leases $ 1,440 $ 588 $ 562 Trade payables 19,879 16,461 17,285 Other accounts payables 4,876 4,862 5,261 Deferred revenues 461 3,073 461 26,656 24,984 23,569 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans and leases 4,470 1,017 716 Deferred revenues 542 740 668 Employee benefit liabilities, net 818 1,053 787 5,830 2,810 2,171 Shareholder's Equity Ordinary shares 10,418 10,403 10,409 Additional paid in capital 179,471 178,745 179,147 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges 8 (91 ) (57 ) Capital reserve from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 187 (33 ) 34 Capital reserve from share-based payments 9,663 9,080 9,353 Capital reserve from employee benefits 4 (337 ) 4 Accumulated deficit (72,258 ) (98,378 ) (83,024 ) 124,003 95,899 112,376 $ 156,489 $ 123,693 $ 138,116





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Revenues from proprietary products $ 47,662 $ 38,192 $ 27,281 $ 25,978 $ 90,784 Revenues from distribution 14,388 13,091 7,972 7,864 23,685 Total revenues 62,050 51,283 35,253 33,842 114,469 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 25,178 22,637 14,688 16,458 52,796 Cost of revenues from distribution 12,088 10,949 6,965 6,703 20,201 Total cost of revenues 37,266 33,586 21,653 23,161 72,997 Gross profit 24,784 17,697 13,600 10,681 41,472 Research and development expenses 6,253 4,851 3,487 2,097 9,747 Selling and marketing expenses 2,280 1,906 1,188 936 3,630 General and administrative expenses 4,621 4,230 2,527 2,166 8,525 Other expenses and (incomes) 28 311 5 311 311 Operating income ( loss) 11,602 6,399 6,393 5,171 19,259 Financial income 547 414 267 185 820 Financial expenses (195 ) (213 ) (72 ) (56 ) (340 ) Income (expense) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net (528 ) 331 (215 ) 375 602 Income ( loss) before taxes 11,426 6,931 6,373 5,675 20,341 Taxes on income 360 (11 ) 230 (11 ) (1,955 ) Net Income ( loss) 11,066 6,942 6,143 5,686 22,296 Other Comprehensive Income (loss) : Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Gain (loss) from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 198 (29 ) 90 - 51 Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 71 (144 ) (3 ) (107 ) (176 ) Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges (2 ) 7 - 28 70 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Actuarial gain (loss) from defined benefit plans - - - - 340 Deferred taxes (49 ) - (21 ) - (9 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,284 $ 6,776 $ 6,209 $ 5,607 $ 22,752 Income (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.27 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.27 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.55





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended June, 30 June, 30 December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 11,066 $ 6,942 $ 6,143 $ 5,686 $ 22,296 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and impairment 2,251 1,940 1,124 986 3,703 Financial expenses (income), net 176 (532 ) 20 (504 ) (1,082 ) Cost of share-based payment 634 385 319 184 948 Taxes on income 360 (11 ) 230 (11 ) (1,955 ) Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment (2 ) 70 4 4 55 Change in employee benefit liabilities, net 31 (91 ) (5 ) (77 ) (16 ) 3,450 1,761 1,692 582 1,653 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 2,602 5,417 (2,125 ) (8,074 ) 2,311 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 249 (163 ) 118 (245 ) (1,336 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (6,185 ) (6,303 ) (3,793 ) 802 (8,246 ) Decrease (increase) in deferred expenses (272 ) 431 (26 ) 409 235 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,927 (1,608 ) 4,295 333 (1,116 ) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables (53 ) (976 ) 457 (85 ) (658 ) Decrease in deferred revenues (126 ) (2,574 ) (63 ) (1,802 ) (5,256 ) (1,858 ) (5,776 ) (1,137 ) (8,665 ) (14,066 ) Cash received (paid) during the period for: Interest paid (124 ) (30 ) (61 ) (14 ) (54 ) Interest received 300 247 128 109 739 Taxes paid (16 ) (9 ) (8 ) (4 ) (22 ) 160 208 59 91 663 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,818 $ 3,135 $ 6,757 $ (2,306 ) $ 10,546





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended June, 30 June, 30 December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds of investment in short term investments, net $ (5,128 ) $ (1,954 ) $ (4,070 ) $ (1,804 ) $ (2,322 ) Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (757 ) (1,499 ) (453 ) (1,240 ) (2,884 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9 15 3 4 30 Net cash used in investing activities (5,876 ) (3,438 ) (4,520 ) (3,040 ) (5,176 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 9 3 6 2 9 Repayment of long-term loans and leases (761 ) (301 ) (383 ) (149 ) (596 ) Net cash used in financing activities (752 ) (298 ) (377 ) (147 ) (587 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent (448 ) 276 (62 ) 352 629 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,742 (328 ) 1,798 (5,141 ) 5,412 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 18,093 12,681 22,037 17,497 12,681 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 23,835 $ 12,353 $ 23,835 $ 12,356 $ 18,093 Significant non-cash transactions Purchase of property and equipment through leases $ 4,548 $ - $ 117

$ - $ - Purchase of property and equipment $ 385 $ 387 $ 385 $ 387 $ 720





Adjusted EBITDA Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Net income (loss) $ 11,066 $ 6,942 $ 6,143 $ 5,686 $ 22,296 Taxes on income 360 (11 ) 230 (11 ) (1,955 ) Financial expense (income), net (352 ) (201 ) (195 ) (129 ) (480 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,251 1,940 1,124 986 3,703 Cost of share-based payments 634 385 319 183 948 Expense (Income) in respect of translation differences and derivatives instruments, net 528 (331 ) 215 (375 ) (602 ) $ 14,487 $ 8,724 $ 7,836 $ 6,340 $ 23,910 Adjusted net income Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Net income $ 11,066 $ 6,942 $ 6,143 $ 5,686 $ 22,296 Cost of share-based payments 634 385 319 183 948 Adjusted net income $ 11,700 $ 7,327 $ 6,462 $ 5,869 $ 23,244

