Kalytera Announces Interest Payment in Shares





SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTCQB:KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced that it has elected to make an interest payment under the C$787,500 principal amount secured convertible debenture issued in a private placement on March 6, 2019 (the "Debenture"), through the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"). The transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").



The interest payment owing is in the amount of C$19,849.32. This payment will be satisfied through the issuance of 396,987 Common Shares. The number of Common Shares to be issued is based on a deemed issue price of C$0.05 per Common Share.

The Company will issue these Common Shares, which will be subject to a four month hold period, upon approval of the TSXV.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering the development of cannabidiol ("CBD") therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of CBD medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on GVHD and treatment of acute and chronic pain.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the ris k that applicable regulatory approvals will not be obtained or the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavourable results. Kalytera undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Kalytera believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Kalytera's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Kalytera disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Robert Farrell

President, CEO

(888) 861-2008

info@kalytera.co

Source: Kalytera Therapeutics Inc.