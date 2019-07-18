KALY Partners With PURA On Developing CBD Beer With Existing Beer Producer





DALLAS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") announced today that the company is working with its partner Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) ("PURA") on developing a CBD extraction for PURA's plans to introduce a CBD infused beer with an existing beer producer. KALY has a U.S. Patent for Cannabis Extraction and partners with PURA now on 10 mg and 25 mg CBD infused sports beverages. PURA is a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.



A research report out this week highlights the current alcohol producer trend to pursue cannabis beverages with the continued liberalization of cannabis laws.

KALY is primarily a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech (NCMB). In NCMB's four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds. KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.

PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35



Goldman Small Cap Research recently released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA "have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark." The report highlights PURA's growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

