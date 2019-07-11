KALY Leads in CBD ‘Boom' Market and Stands Ready For Follow on US Marijuana Legalization



DALLAS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") management today highlighted the recent launch of Innovation Shares' The Cannabis ETF (THCX). At the same time the cannabis pure play ETF was launched, the US House of Representatives began discussing the Federal Legalization of Marijuana. KALY management views KALY's strategy as an optimal fit into the cannabis investment opportunity reflected by the THCX launch and Federal Legalization of Marijuana discussion.



Matt Markiewicz, Innovation Shares' managing director in Investors Business Daily:

"With several regulatory catalysts on the horizon in the U.S. and abroad, the current cannabis environment presents an exciting opportunity for investors," Markiewicz said. "One area which has witnessed explosive growth since the signing of last year's U.S. farm bill is the hemp-derived CBD industry."



"Several of the companies in the portfolio are actively participating in this CBD boom by cultivating hemp, providing extraction services or by using CBD for applications in the pharmaceutical, health and consumer wellness markets," he noted.

KALY has announced $15 million in hemp derived CBD extraction contracts. KALY is leveraging its US Patented cannabis extraction process to establish a leadership position in the booming CBD market. At the same time KALY is prepared to leverage its US Patented cannabis extraction process within the inevitably legalized US recreational marijuana market.

A CNBC article reporting on the US House of Representatives discussion on the Legalization of Marijuana Federally, commented that, "Eleven states have legalized adult recreational use and a majority of Americans support legalization."

KALY Pharma Business and PURA and USMJ Partnerships

KALY is primarily a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech (NCMB). In NCMB's four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds. KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.

KALY is not relying on its biopharmaceutical development strategy alone to insure the company's long-term success. With the popularity of cannabis extracts for infusion into various consumer products, KALY's patented extraction process offers arguably the highest quality extract to the infusion market. Drawing on KALY's patented cannabis extraction expertise, in addition to winning the $5 million extraction contract mentioned above, KALY has partnered with Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) to lend its extraction expertise in the production of EVERx CBD Sports Water, the leading CBD infused beverage for the sports nutrition market. KALY has also introduced its own CBD confections line, Hemp4mula with CBD infused gum already on the market and gummies on the way. Hemp4mula is available on the Ecommerce site USMJ.com hosted by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (aka USMJ) (USOTC:USMJ). KALY's non-pharmaceutical extraction revenue strategy offers a business line that can stand alone, and at the same time provide KALY with the long-term staying power to bring its cannabis extract biopharmaceutical products to market.

