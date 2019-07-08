KALY and USMJ Report CBD Infused Meatless Burger Taste Test Success - WCVC Pilot Next Benchmark



DALLAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC:KALY) ("KALY") and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC:USMJ) ("USMJ") today reported that in side by side tests of their CBD infused meatless hamburger compared to a meatless hamburger not infused with CBD, taste testers could not differentiate between the two. The next step is to head toward a pilot of the CBD infused meatless hamburger at West Coast Venture Group, Corp's (OTCQB:WCVC) ("WCVC") Illegal Burger.

USMJ and KALY recently released an online presentation on their plans to introduce a meatless hamburger infused with CBD in partnership with West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB:WCVC) ("WCVC"). The full narrative of the presentation can be found online at www.growusmj.com/meatless-cbd-burger.



See KALY's full plan to expand its extraction business to $20 million in sales:



Kali-Extracts Mobile Cannabis Extraction Capacity



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.



CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



Source: Kali, Inc.